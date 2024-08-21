General Lul clarifies UPDF encroachment as national issue

The SSPDF spokesperson has clarified that the recent encroachment by the Ugandan army into the county is a matter for the national government, not the army.

Major General Lul Ruai Koang made the remarks to Eye Radio on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, following the latest report of encroachment by the Ugandan forces.

Authorities in Eastern Equatoria’s Magwi County said last week, about 20 Ugandan armies surfaced in Patoko and Abiloro of Pogee Payams and rounded up the locals.

The UPDF reportedly beat up the natives and asked them to evacuate the area or else the worst would fall on them.

When contacted over the matter, Major General Lul Ruai said the matter is under the jurisdiction of the national government.

He added that his previous intervention was only about the three detained SSPDF soldiers.

The spokesperson also backtracked from his earlier statement that SSPDF headquarters formed a committee to resolve border disputes, citing that it was a mere consideration that was not affected.

“I have been talking about this but it is more or less the same as the national government. I think three or four years ago a committee was formed to resolve it and if it keeps repeating itself maybe you should take it up to the national government,” said Gem Lul.

“I said the other day that he [army chief] was in the process of forming a committee specifically regarding the three service men that were arrested after meeting UPDF on their invitation,” he said.

Gen Lul also directed that issues concerning the recent breach by the UPDF should be handled by the state government in Eastern Equatoria.

But the Eastern Equatoria state governor earlier refuted calls to handle border issues citing it is a national concern.

Louis Lobong Lojore also said the state had no powers to intervene.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Businessman Ayii defies parliamentary summons over million-dollar claims Previous Post