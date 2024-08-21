21st August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   General Lul clarifies UPDF encroachment as national issue

General Lul clarifies UPDF encroachment as national issue

Author: Sebit Patrick | Published: 2 hours ago

SSPDF Spokesperson Maj. General Lul Ruai Koang speaks on Eye Radio's Dawn Show. June 9, 2023. | Photo: Awan Moses/Eye Radio

The SSPDF spokesperson has clarified that the recent encroachment by the Ugandan army into the county is a matter for the national government, not the army.

Major General Lul Ruai Koang made the remarks to Eye Radio on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, following the latest report of encroachment by the Ugandan forces.

Authorities in Eastern Equatoria’s Magwi County said last week, about 20 Ugandan armies surfaced in Patoko and Abiloro of Pogee Payams and rounded up the locals.

The UPDF reportedly beat up the natives and asked them to evacuate the area or else the worst would fall on them.

When contacted over the matter, Major General Lul Ruai said the matter is under the jurisdiction of the national government.

He added that his previous intervention was only about the three detained SSPDF soldiers.

The spokesperson also backtracked from his earlier statement that SSPDF headquarters formed a committee to resolve border disputes, citing that it was a mere consideration that was not affected.

“I have been talking about this but it is more or less the same as the national government. I think three or four years ago a committee was formed to resolve it and if it keeps repeating itself maybe you should take it up to the national government,” said Gem Lul.

“I said the other day that he [army chief] was in the process of forming a committee specifically regarding the three service men that were arrested after meeting UPDF on their invitation,” he said.

Gen Lul also directed that issues concerning the recent breach by the UPDF should be handled by the state government in Eastern Equatoria.

But the Eastern Equatoria state governor earlier refuted calls to handle border issues citing it is a national concern.

Louis Lobong Lojore also said the state had no powers to intervene.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
UPDF rounds up Magwi villagers, threatens them to evacuate -official 1

UPDF rounds up Magwi villagers, threatens them to evacuate -official

Published August 20, 2024

‘Only one Rat’ misappropriating public funds, says lawmaker 2

‘Only one Rat’ misappropriating public funds, says lawmaker

Published August 16, 2024

SSPDF officers killed in Nasir clash, MP calls for government action 3

SSPDF officers killed in Nasir clash, MP calls for government action

Published August 14, 2024

Tumaini must remain separate from unfulfilled 2018 peace accord – Pagan 4

Tumaini must remain separate from unfulfilled 2018 peace accord – Pagan

Published August 16, 2024

S. Sudan-Sweden ties will continue despite its exit – Foreign Affairs 5

S. Sudan-Sweden ties will continue despite its exit – Foreign Affairs

Published August 15, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Twic East flash flood devastates homes and livelihoods – Official reports

Published 23 mins ago

General Lul clarifies UPDF encroachment as national issue

Published 2 hours ago

Businessman Ayii defies parliamentary summons over million-dollar claims

Published 2 hours ago

Magwi to negotiate release of SSPDF soldiers held by UPDF

Published 2 hours ago

NBG, FAO launch vaccination campaign for 900,000 livestock

Published 3 hours ago

IGAD predicts heavy rainfall in northern South Sudan till next week

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.