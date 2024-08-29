Twins dumped in Maiwut river found dead

A mother took the lives of her newborn twins by dumping one into a river and the other by the river site, according to the Commissioner of Maiwut County, Upper Nile State.

“A woman gave birth on the 26th during the daytime, around evening hour, she took the kids and threw them into Lolieng. She threw one of the kids in the river and he left the other one outside,” said the county official.

Lier Jok Thon told Eye Radio that the woman was said to have committed the act after the husband allegedly abandoned her.

Shocked and horrified, the man rushed the babies to the nearest hospital, and the community was quickly alerted to uncover the person responsible for the act.

The bodies of the babies were discovered lying on a sack at Lolieng River on Tuesday by a passer-by.

“Around morning, one of those passing by found the child around lolieng. When he got the child, he informed the public that he found the child there. Then, he took the child and brought it to the hospital.

After some investigation, a woman was identified. Nyamuoch Koat Yoat believed to be in her mid-thirties admitted to the wrongdoing.

The mother and man who allegedly fathered the babies are currently under police custody for investigation.

“Now the woman is under investigation. She said the man said that he didn’t want the children to take care of them. That’s why she decided to throw the children to the river.”

