29th August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | National News | News   |   Govt, none-signatories close to signing peace deal -Makuei

Govt, none-signatories close to signing peace deal -Makuei

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 4 hours ago

Pagan and Makuei among delegates at Gen. Paul Malong's residence|Photo Courtesy

The parties to the Nairobi-lead peace process are close to signing a deal after in cooperating views from the recent consultations in Juba, according government spokesperson Michael Makuei.

Mr. Makuei said they have addressed the concerns raised in the Nairobi peace talks thoroughly and agreed on the way forward.

“We had all these reservations which came with us from Juba. We have addressed them thoroughly together with all the stakeholders and all the opposition groups, and they are all unanimous on the current provisions that we have,” he said.

However, he did not mention the observations.

Makuei added that the team has requested President Salva Kiir to allow them come to Juba to brief the unity government.

“”H.E. the President appreciated our efforts and we also requested him that we should go to Juba, so that we go make the same presentation to our brothers and sisters who are there in Juba, so that we come up with the final protocols that will be ready for signature”

Popular Stories
UNDP head announces 10,000 youth in skills training programs 1

UNDP head announces 10,000 youth in skills training programs

Published August 27, 2024

Two South Sudanese professionals die after brief illness 2

Two South Sudanese professionals die after brief illness

Published August 28, 2024

NilePet, Chinese firm sign MoU to build modern oil refinery in South Sudan 3

NilePet, Chinese firm sign MoU to build modern oil refinery in South Sudan

Published August 26, 2024

Greater Bahr el Ghazal moves toward lasting peace 4

Greater Bahr el Ghazal moves toward lasting peace

Published August 23, 2024

BoSS launches electronic inter-bank trading system 5

BoSS launches electronic inter-bank trading system

Published August 23, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Deal imminent in Nairobi peace process, says govt spokesperson

Published 57 mins ago

Islamic Council urges South Sudan to prioritize girls’ education

Published 1 hour ago

Twins dumped in Maiwut river found dead

Published 2 hours ago

UPDF troop influx in Magwi raises security concerns, MP reports

Published 2 hours ago

Govt, none-signatories close to signing peace deal -Makuei

Published 4 hours ago

S. Sudan receives first Vatican Ambassador

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.