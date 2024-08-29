Govt, none-signatories close to signing peace deal -Makuei

The parties to the Nairobi-lead peace process are close to signing a deal after in cooperating views from the recent consultations in Juba, according government spokesperson Michael Makuei.

Mr. Makuei said they have addressed the concerns raised in the Nairobi peace talks thoroughly and agreed on the way forward.

“We had all these reservations which came with us from Juba. We have addressed them thoroughly together with all the stakeholders and all the opposition groups, and they are all unanimous on the current provisions that we have,” he said.



However, he did not mention the observations.

Makuei added that the team has requested President Salva Kiir to allow them come to Juba to brief the unity government.

“”H.E. the President appreciated our efforts and we also requested him that we should go to Juba, so that we go make the same presentation to our brothers and sisters who are there in Juba, so that we come up with the final protocols that will be ready for signature”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



S. Sudan receives first Vatican Ambassador Previous Post