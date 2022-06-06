Update: 500 R-TNLA staff down tools over ‘missing’ allowances

Over five hundred support staff of the national legislature have protested plans to exclude them from 200 million pounds allowances meant for the August house.



The workers alleged each lawmaker is set to receive eighty thousand pounds, and they are not considered despite not receiving salaries for several months.

The situation compelled the police to deploy armored vehicles and personnel around and within the premises of the august house Monday morning.

According to an MP, the parliament decided to adjourn today’s seating due to the sit-down strike and the huge presence of security forces in the parliament.

“The situation is that there’s a bit of confusion, and there’s no threat of violence, but the police are everywhere and the situation is confused, everybody doesn’t know what is happening,” Juol Nhomngik confirmed the deployment of the police to Eye Radio.

“MPs are just standing under the trees and the police are on the vehicles they are sitting in and nobody is even addressing this issue.”

Meanwhile, one of the striking staff, Eye Radio withheld his name, says their lives are under threat from the security personnel.

But they vow to stand their ground amidst the intimidation.

“They have decided to call in the police. We are now under threat, we don’t know what is happening whether they will be arresting staff or not,” said a staff member who doesn’t want to be identified.

“We will not give up, we will continue with our stand, we will make sure we are given something from that two hundred million SSP.”

The staff also pointed out insufficient work-related arrears, transport, and other benefits as some of the challenges they face.

MP Juol Nhomngik has accused the parliament leadership of neglecting the support staff.

“To make matters worse, it is not that the parliament doesn’t have money, last week 200 million pounds came but where this 200 million pounds went to nobody knows because the speaker came up with a trip,” Nhomngik said.

Eye Radio’s efforts to get a comment from the parliament spokesperson were not immediately successful.

