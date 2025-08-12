UN truck ambushed on Juba-Mundri road, driver injured – official

The Commissioner of Mundri West County in Western Equatoria State has said that a UN truck was ambushed on Monday along the Mundri–Juba road, leaving the driver being injured.

Zilpha Dawa said the United Nations vehicle traveling from Yambio to Juba came under attack on Monday afternoon between Lanyi and Doro.

She confirmed that the driver was injured in the incident, although the extent of the injuries remains unclear.

“The incident happened between Lanyi and Doro, in the area between Mundri East. It was a road attack, as we’ve seen before. While we know the general details and the information circulating on social media appears to be accurate, we are still working to establish exactly what happened,” she said.

“Sometimes, these attacks are blamed on armed groups in the bush, but later investigations reveal that criminals were actually responsible. So, we want to get the full picture before drawing conclusions.”

The Lanyi–Doro–Juba road has seen several ambushes in recent months, targeting both public and private vehicles.

Last month in July, a passenger vehicle was ambushed near Lui, resulting in one woman killed and two men injured.