12th August 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Crime and law | News   |   UN truck ambushed on Juba-Mundri road, driver injured – official

UN truck ambushed on Juba-Mundri road, driver injured – official

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 39 minutes ago

A section of the road under clearance in Witto area of Mundri West County. Photo: Office of the Commissioner

The Commissioner of Mundri West County in Western Equatoria State has said that a UN truck was ambushed on Monday along the Mundri–Juba road, leaving  the driver being injured.

Zilpha Dawa said the United Nations vehicle traveling from Yambio to Juba came under attack on Monday afternoon between Lanyi and Doro.

She confirmed that the driver was injured in the incident, although the extent of the injuries remains unclear.

“The incident happened between Lanyi and Doro, in the area between Mundri East. It was a road attack, as we’ve seen before. While we know the general details and the information circulating on social media appears to be accurate, we are still working to establish exactly what happened,” she said.

“Sometimes, these attacks are blamed on armed groups in the bush, but later investigations reveal that criminals were actually responsible. So, we want to get the full picture before drawing conclusions.”

The Lanyi–Doro–Juba road has seen several ambushes in recent months, targeting both public and private vehicles.

Last month in July, a passenger vehicle was ambushed near Lui, resulting in one woman killed and two men injured.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Senior four exam results delayed, new release date announced 1

Senior four exam results delayed, new release date announced

Published August 6, 2025

Par’s group urges activation of security mechanisms, calls for Machar’s release 2

Par’s group urges activation of security mechanisms, calls for Machar’s release

Published August 5, 2025

Juba Intl. Airport manager removed in internal resuffle 3

Juba Intl. Airport manager removed in internal resuffle

Published August 6, 2025

Speaker: Higher education minister admits mistake in Indian scholarship selection 4

Speaker: Higher education minister admits mistake in Indian scholarship selection

Published August 6, 2025

MPs debate Speaker Kumba’s title after “Ms.” reference 5

MPs debate Speaker Kumba’s title after “Ms.” reference

Published August 7, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

UN truck ambushed on Juba-Mundri road, driver injured – official

Published 39 minutes ago

‘I love chicken’: Why a medic left hospital to become a successful poultry farmer

Published 2 hours ago

AU visit won’t resolve political deadlock – analyst

Published 2 hours ago

R-JMEC warns of increasing risk of return to protracted armed conflict

Published 3 hours ago

Ethiopia freezes bank accounts of 138 suspects over ‘illegal foreign currency’ activities

Published 3 hours ago

Kuol tells AU delegation Machar’s detention is criminal matter

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th August 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.