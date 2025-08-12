‘I love chicken’: Why a medic left hospital to become a successful poultry farmer

In a country where youth unemployment remains one of the biggest challenges, some young South Sudanese are finding new ways to survive and succeed.

One such story is that of Okeny Edwin Philip, a trained medic who left the hospital to raise chickens, and is now running a growing poultry business in Juba.

South Sudan’s economic situation has made it difficult for many young people to find stable jobs. According to the 2019 South Sudan State of Adolescent and Youth Report, about 90% of youth are without formal employment. The report says this is largely due to a weak private sector and limited opportunities in key sectors like agriculture and natural resources.

But despite the grim statistics, young people like Okeny are showing that with passion and determination, it’s possible to build something from nothing.

Losing his job became a turning

Okeny used to work with a Mine Action Organization until funding cuts led to the end of his contract. Instead of giving up, the 28-year-old decided to start poultry farming.

“I love agriculture and also, I love farming and I love chicken in general. What motivated me to start a small poultry farming, when you look at the demand of chicken in South Sudan, it’s really very high but there is low production,” he says.

With only $100 as start-up capital, he began small. Today, he earns between 1.5 and 2 million South Sudanese Pounds every month from selling chicken.

“In a month, when you cut all the costs, I can get roughly 1.5 to 2 million SSP,” he disclosed.

From his backyard, Okeny is now raising Kuroiler chickens, a breed known for both eggs and meat. These birds can lay between 150 to 200 eggs a year, more than most local breeds.

His business has not only helped him support his family, but also given him a new goal, to become South Sudan’s leading chicken supplier.

“In five years to come, my plan is to be the leading chicken supplier in South Sudan,” he announces.

Determined despite challenges

But his journey is not without challenges. Okeny says poor road conditions, high cost of chicken feed, diseases, and transport costs are slowing down his business.

“The feed cost is very, very high. Also, they are not available…We have to buy from Uganda,” he laments.

Still, he remains committed. He has already bought a small piece of land to expand his poultry business and plans to hire staff soon.

“I want to expand this poultry business. I’ve already acquired a small plot there,” he says.