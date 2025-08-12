Gen Z candidate, 20, enters presidential race to challenge President M7

Kampla, Uganda (Eye Radio) – A 20-year-old Gen Z candidate has officially entered the 2026 Ugandan presidential race, becoming one of many young people who picked up nomination forms on Monday, August 11, to challenge the long-serving President Yoweri Museveni.

As the 2026 general elections approach, the Electoral Commission has started issuing nomination forms and guidelines to Ugandans aspiring to contest for president.

According to Uganda’s media reports, the exercise began Monday, August 11, and will close on Wednesday, September 24.

The Commission Deputy Spokesperson, Paul Bukenya, said that by 2pm, a total of 28 aspiring candidates had picked up nomination forms.

Of these, 3 are from registered political parties, while the rest are independents.

“By 2pm, we had 28 aspirants who had picked up, and 3 of them are registered political parties,” Bukenya said.

What is unusual, however, is that the majority of the aspirants who picked up forms today are young people.

Some of the aspirants who picked nomination forms include former presidential candidate John Katumba; 20-year-old Jolly Najjemba, who recently completed senior six; former Makerere University Business School (MUBS) guild president David William Magezi; 25-year-old Sam Koojo from Fort Portal; and 24-year-old Pollin Nankambwe, a law student at Uganda Christian University, Mukono, among others.

Bukenya explained that the aspirants are required to traverse the country and collect at least 100 signatures of registered voters from each of the 98 districts to support their nomination.

“The law requires an aspiring candidate to be supported countrywide. We have 146 districts and cities, and a minimum of 100 supporters are required,” he said.

This means that in total, an aspiring candidate will submit at least 9,800 signatures to the Electoral Commission.

A candidate is also required to pay a Shs 20 million nomination fee and submit signed forms at least two weeks before the official nomination exercise.

Collection of nomination forms from the Commission must be done physically. This is to allow the Commission to identify and document presidential aspirants and notify relevant authorities across the country to expect them in the field and offer them support, as may be necessary.

An individual intending to collect nomination forms on behalf of a political party must present written proof of authorization.

The collection of nomination forms for presidential elections will close on September 24, 2026.

