UN Security Council extends sanctions including arms embargo on Sudan

The UN Security Council on Wednesday extended sanctions regime against Sudan, including asset freezes, travel bans and an arms embargo until 12th September 2025.

The 15-member council unanimously adopted resolution 2750 (2024) under Chapter VII of the UN Charter to extend the measures for another year with further renewal afterwards.

Following the adoption, Ambassador Robert Wood, Alternative Representative for Special Political Affairs of the United States said that the people of Darfur continue to live in danger, desperation and despair.

Mr. Wood said the Darfur region is faced with intensified fighting and restrictions on humanitarian aid, persistent human rights violations and mass displacement on daily basis.

“This adoption sends an important signal to them that the international community remains focused on their plight and is committed to advancing peace and security in Sudan and the region,” he stated.

Further, renewing the sanctions measures will restrict the movement of arms into Darfur and sanction individuals and entities contributing to or complicit in catalyzing activities in Sudan.

“All of this is critical to helping end the escalating conflict, alleviate the humanitarian catastrophe and put Sudan back on the path to stability and security,” he emphasized.

Meanwhile, the representative of the United Kingdom noted the recent UN fact-finding mission’s report of systematic human rights abuses by the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces.

South Korea’s representative urged all warring parties and Member States to comply with the arms embargo and cease serious violations of international humanitarian law.

“With the conflict spreading across Sudan, the Council should work together to take more concrete measures to effectively implement the renewed sanctions,” he stressed.

The representative of China said that his country supported the renewal of sanctions to help “stem the steady flow of illicit arms into the battlefield” and de-escalate the situation on the ground.

The representative of France condemned all violations committed in Sudan, regardless of the perpetrators, expressing concern about the atrocities of civilians in Darfur based on their ethnic affiliation. He called on all foreign actors to abstain from arming, financing or logistically supporting the parties.

The representative of the Russian Federation noted the complex situation surrounding El Fasher — the capital of Northern Darfur — where the Sudanese Armed Forces, with the support of the local population, continue to push back units affiliated with the RSF.

Moscow believes that external humanitarian actions to assist Sudan must be purely constructive and only be coordinated with the central authorities.

Finally, Al-Harith Idriss al-Harith, the representative of Sudan junta highlighted ongoing attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Darfur, including medical facilities, which it blames on the RSF using heavy artillery and banned weapons.

“It is no secret that the United Arab Emirates has a key role in the ongoing existence of this crisis,” he stated, condemning Abu Dhabi’s role in supporting the militias and accusing it of profiting from the illegal exploitation of gold in the region.

Further, al-Harith called for “clear measures” against businesses and companies headquartered in the United Arab Emirates that seek to sabotage Sudan’s economy.

The conflict between the junta under General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and RSF of General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, erupted in April 15, 2023, and has killed tens of thousands, displaced millions and triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Fighting continues daily in several parts of Sudan, with both sides accused of war crimes including the deliberate targeting of civilians, indiscriminate shelling of residential areas and blocking humanitarian aid.

The United Nations said the country is experiencing one of the worst humanitarian disasters in recent memory and the largest internal displacement crisis in the world.

Fierce fighting was reported in El Fasher, the capital of Darfur in Sudan late on Thursday between the army and RSF leading to dozens of deaths, including Abdul-Rahman Qarn Shatta, one of the prominent RSF leaders.

According to Shafag News, the battles between the two sides lasted for more than six hours, with the largest mobilization seen since the fighting intensified in the city over four months ago.

