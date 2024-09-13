Report unveils complex factors influencing land rights in South Sudan

A report has revealed that land rights in South Sudan are influenced by a complex interplay of factors, including ownership structures, government policies, and community dynamics.

Released on September 12, 2024, by the German Development Cooperation, through its implementing agency GIZ, the report also pointed out that harmful customary norms are impeding the effective implementation of the legal framework, particularly about gender equality.

Titled “Improved Knowledge on Legal, Social, and Institutional Framework Conditions on Land Rights in South Sudan.” The report aims to provide a deeper understanding of land rights issues in the country, informing policy development and implementation.

The report, authored by VNG International, draws on extensive research, including desk reviews, key informant interviews, and focus group discussions at national and local levels.

A case study of Yei River County provides valuable insights into specific challenges and opportunities.

“Land Tenure and access are essential for all aspects of life in South Sudan, from farming to infrastructure. It’s crucial that we respect traditional customs and guarantee equal rights for everyone, including marginalized groups and women,” Dr Björn Niere, the German Head of Cooperation, stated in his opening remarks.

He emphasized that “land rights and the ability to use and own land are vital for the economic growth and sustainable development of the country.”

Undersecretary Hon. Louis Kwot Akolith pointed out, that “a joint coordination and cooperation among institutions is very important with regards to the land rights debate” and added that governance is key and a major issue for a sustainable development in South Sudan”.

The report reveals that land rights in South Sudan are influenced by a complex interplay of ownership, government policies, community dynamics, and resource utilization.

It also says negative customary norms and practices, particularly affecting gender equality, hinder the implementation of the existing legal framework.

The case study of Yei River County underscores the challenges posed by inadequate infrastructure and the limited capacity of local administrative staff.

Esther Obaikol, VNGI expert, presented the report’s key findings, emphasizing the need to address these challenges and promote gender equality in land rights.

She called for enhanced implementation of the legal framework and improved land administration and registration systems.

Following the presentation, a panel discussion involving government officials, representatives of international organizations, and civil society representatives explored the implications of the report for the National Land Policy.

Among the panelists were Hon. Robert Ladu Luki (Chairperson, Land Commission), Savia Sylvester (Coordinator for Land Units, MLHUD), Hon. Ambrose Lomin (Chairperson, Specialized Land Committee, National Legislative Assembly), Meshack Malo (Country Representative, FAO), and Hon. Louis Kwot Akolith.

The report, presented on September 5, 2024, was conducted between January and June 2024.

According to GIZ, the report to be published soon includes chapters about the legal framework, land administration and registration, dispute resolution and conflict management, land use planning and management, gender equality and social inclusion on land as well as a case study on land administration and management in Yei River County.

It summarizes challenges and points out recommendations for relevant actors and the implementation of future development cooperation measures.

