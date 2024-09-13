13th September 2024
Kiir urges effective police as interior official Mangar Buong takes oath

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 2 hours ago

President Kiir shakes hands with Deputy Interior Minister Mangar Buong Aluenge. September 12, 2024. (Photo: Office of the President/Facebook).

President Salva Kiir called for an effective and responsive police force to stabilize the country during the anticipated general elections, as he sworn-in deputy interior minister, Mangar Buong Alueng, and other officials.

Kiir underscored the significance of maintaining law and order during “this crucial time as the only remedial approaches towards free, fair and credible polls,” a statement from his office said.

It said the president’s remarks highlighted the urgency of ensuring security stabilization through a capable police force and the need for South Sudanese to work together to advance the nation’s development goals.

“The Head of State further underscored that the vision and mission for the national liberation remains steadily ongoing and emphasized on the need for collaborative efforts with all stakeholders to strengthen the foundation towards the path of national building,” the statement said.

The newly sworn-in officials include Deputy Minister of Interior Hon. Mangar Buong Aluenge and Western Equatoria State Deputy Governor, Hon. Daniel Badagbu Rimbasa.

They reportedly expressed commitment to enhancing their respective departments and fostering national cohesion.

In November 2023, President Kiir made a similar directive to Inspector General of Police General Atem Marol Biar to ensure a strong discipline and professionalism in the South Sudan National Police Service.

 

