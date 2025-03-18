UN official ‘deeply concerned’ as Upper Nile violence displaces 50,000

The Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan, Ms. Anita Kiki Gbeho, expressed deep concern over the escalating violence in several counties in Upper Nile State, which has affected local populations and disrupted humanitarian operations.

Ms. Gbeho who is the Deputy Special Representative in the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), called on all those involved in the fighting to respect and protect the population, humanitarian workers, and critical infrastructure.

“The violence is putting already vulnerable communities at greater risk and forcing the suspension of life-saving services,” Anita said in a statement. She further urged all actors to allow humanitarians to safely reach those in need, especially women, children, and the elderly.

The UN agency’s statement said the violence in Upper Nile State has displaced an initial 50,000 people of which 10,000 have crossed into Ethiopia since February 2025.

The insecurity has led to the relocation of 23 humanitarian workers and the closure of the cholera treatment unit in Nasir, worsening the ongoing outbreak where Nasir, Ulang and Baliet have recorded around 840 cases, it added.

More than 20 people including children were killed in an aerial bombing attack in Nasir County on Sunday night, according to the commissioner.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said in a statement to Eye Radio that its hospital in Ulang had received three patients, two of which died upon arrival due to severe burns from the bombing.

In a press conference held in Juba on March 17, 2025, the national Minister of Information, Communication, Technology, and Postal Services, Michael Makuei said that the SSPDF had carried out a bombing in Nasir.

The major incident follows violent clashes erupted in Nasir between SSPDF and armed youths, who overran a military base and later killed a commander and a UN staff on 4th March 2025.

The clashes in Nasir have since sparked concerns that South Sudan’s 2018 peace deal may collapse and the country may slide back to civil war also President Kiir has categorically stated that he will make sure the country remains at peace.

In Juba, some SPLM-IO ministers and officers including Petroleum Minister Puot Kang and Deputy Chief of Defense Force Duop Lam have been detained for allegedly being in conflict with the law.

The situation in Nasir follows other incidents across South Sudan since January including in the Greater Equatoria, Greater Bahr el Ghazal where violence has impacted the population and resulted in displacement.

“The humanitarian community is doing all it can, but insecurity and global funding cuts are impacting our ability to deliver critical assistance,” Ms. Gbeho added.

“The little we have must be protected so that urgent support for people most in need can be provided. Currently 5.4 million people over half of them children require life-saving assistance and protection before the flood season starts.”

Ms. Gbeho reaffirmed the United Nation’s commitment to working with the Government of South Sudan and partners to support affected communities and address the root causes of violence and instability.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter