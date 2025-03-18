8,000 wild animals migrate in one month over poaching in South Sudan: Rizik

The Minister of Wildlife Gen. Rizik Zechariah has warned that increasing poaching in Jonglei and Eastern Equatoria states has led to the migration of 8,000 wild animals in February 2025 alone.

General Rizik Zakaria Hassan, disclosed that Jonglei State landscape and Lafon in Eastern Equatoria are among the most affected areas.

“Due to poaching and attacks on animals, about 8,000 animals have migrated, and this has affected the presence of animals in the Bor area,” He said, speakiing at the ministry on Monday following the arrest of 10 people with wild animal meat in Juba.

Minister Rizik also commended security forces for seizing six commercial vehicles loaded with illegally obtained animal meat on Saturday.

The wildlife minister urged state and county governments to take the lead in addressing the crisis.

“The other area that suffers from poaching is the Lafon area in Eastern Equatoria State. We thank the security forces that made this tremendous effort and were able to seize six commercial vehicles filled with animal meat.”

“We send a special message to the governments in the state and counties to take a lead in this matter and work to preserve these animals.”

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the Ministry of Wildlife General Khamis Adiang, expressed concern over the suspension of checkpoints in park areas, which previously helped curb smuggling.

General Adiang revealed that large quantities of hunted meat remain in storage, as transporters fear confiscation and arrest.

Adiang said the ministry has called on the government to reconsider reopening inspection gates to strengthen wildlife protection efforts.

“We in the Ministry of Wildlife are affected by the suspension of inspection gates, especially in park areas, because they contributed to reducing the quantities of meat smuggled from hunting areas to consumption areas in cities. This is a big challenge and requires work, especially from the region’s news through awareness.”

“According to the information we received from our sources, there are quantities of meat stored in the burrow, but the owners of commercial vehicles refuse to transport them because this may lead to their arrest and the confiscation of their vehicles. We appeal to the government to reconsider opening the gates of the Ministry of Wildlife.”

In 2024, the government dismantled illegal checkpoints across the country, citing concerns over corruption, extortion, and disruption to trade and transport.

Some governments officials and traders believe the unauthorized roadblocks have been hindering the movement of goods and people, particularly in conflict-affected regions.

However, wildlife authorities said the decision has not exempted their inspection gates, leading to loose regulatory measures and increase in poaching.