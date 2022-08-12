UN agency condemns killing of aid-workers in Ikwoto

The UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has condemned the recurrent of violence and attacks on civilians and the killing of humanitarian personnel in Eastern Equatoria State.

On Tuesday, three aid workers traveling on a humanitarian convoy were shot dead in Ikwoto County of Eastern Equatoria State.

According to Alphonse Muras Chacha, a state lawmaker representing the area, the humanitarians were returning from a fieldwork in one of the Payams, when unknown assailants opened fire on their convoy of two vehicles.

The armed attack occurred at Hafialari village at 7 o’clock in the morning.

The lawmaker said the gunmen also detained several women onboard the convoy, before freeing them hours later.

In a statement, UN-OCHA says the “tragic and senseless” loss of lives is completely unacceptable.

“I am deeply appalled by the continued violence targeting civilians, humanitarians, and their assets,” said Sara Beysolow Nyanti, UN Humanitarian Coordinator in the country.

Beysolow also said the attack complicates an already shrinking humanitarian access across the country.

“This attack comes at a time when humanitarian access is increasingly challenging, humanitarian space is shrinking and funds for humanitarian action are dwindling.”

She further added that humanitarians cannot deliver life-saving support to the most vulnerable including women, children, elderly and the disabled, while they are under attack.

The official reiterated her call to all armed actors to respect international humanitarian law and immediately cease targeting civilians, women, humanitarian personnel and their assets.

According to the UN, this is the fifth humanitarian worker killed in South Sudan since the beginning of this year.

The agency also appealed to the government to address the devastating attacks on humanitarians and civilians by ensuring that perpetrators are identified and brought to justice.

Security situation along the highways of Eastern Equatoria State continues to deteriorate after Tuesday’s ambush along Juba-Nimule road that left scores dead and 26 wounded.

Three teachers were also murdered in the area, a week before the killing of aid workers.