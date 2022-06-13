13th June 2022
UJoSS condemns harassment of 9 journalists at R-TNLA premises

Published: 2 hours ago

A picture of journalist in the Capital, Juba covering an event. Photo credit: Curtesy

About nine journalists who were detained at the Freedom Hall hosting parliamentarians sitting in Juba have been released, an action condemned by the Union of Journalists.

The reporters were held by some security personnel after covering a press conference organized by some opposition MPs.

This was after the Speaker of the revitalized legislature adjourned the Monday seating following a protest by opposition MPs.

According to the reporters, a handful of security personnel confiscated their gadgets and deleted all recorded audio and photos of the press conference.

They were also threatened not to publish the matter and warned against stepping into the premises without any official invitation from the parliament.

The brief detention of the journalists came after the Speaker adjourned today’s seating citing a boycott by the opposition lawmakers.
Meanwhile, the Union of South Sudan Journalists condemned the detention of journalists by security personnel at the national parliament on Monday.

The Chairperson of the South Sudan of Journalists, Patrick Oyot describes the incident as unfortunate.

He says a parliament is a public place for every citizen and the detention of the reporters is tantamount to a violation of their rights.

“It is unfortunate that these things continue to happen. When this information came out that our colleagues were arrested they moved up and down to try and find out where they were,” Oyet told Eye Radio.

“We are very disappointed by this continuous arrest that occurs,

“Parliament is a public institution is an institution that any citizen or any resident of  South Sudan is supposed to go to and listen to debates that take place,

“The issue of detaining journalists, deleting their recordings and so on is a total violation of human rights and a total violation of the right of the  public to get information.”

The latest incident comes barely a month after the US Embassy in South Sudan called on the government to allow the media to operate freely.

In February, eight journalists including an Eye Radio reporter were arrested at premises of the national parliament.

This occurred while the journalists were covering a press conference organized by some opposition MPs.

