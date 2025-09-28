Uganda seizes Dr. Garang’s personal archives at Entebbe

ENTEBBE, Uganda (Eye Radio) – Ugandan security agencies have confiscated the personal archives of the late South Sudanese liberation hero, Dr. John Garang de Mabior, at Entebbe International Airport.

The documents were reportedly seized from a British-German citizen and a Ugandan national as they attempted to transport them to South Africa.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango confirmed the two individuals were arrested and their homes searched.

According to the Daily Monitor newspaper, the archives were allegedly destined for the Thabo Mbeki Foundation in South Africa.

The suspects reportedly told investigators they had letters from Mabior Garang, Dr. Garang’s son, authorizing the shipment. Mabior Garang has not commented on the matter.

Dr. Garang, the former leader of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM), died in a helicopter crash in July 2005 while returning from a meeting with President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in Uganda to discuss the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA).

