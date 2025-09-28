Watoto Church launches Marathon to empower 250 mothers in Juba

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Watoto Church in South Sudan is organizing a major marathon next month to raise funds and awareness for vulnerable women in Juba.

William Kuol Thon, the Discipleship Coordinator for Watoto Church, announced the event, stating that the funds will be used to provide essential skills training to 250 mothers.

The goal is to empower these women with skills in tailoring and hairdressing to help them establish sustainable livelihoods.

The Marathon for a Cause

The marathon, themed “Hope in Every Mile,” is scheduled for Saturday, October 11, 2025, at Juba Stadium.

The race will feature three distances—5-kilometer, 10-kilometer, and 21-kilometer—to encourage broad participation.

Kuol emphasized that the event is more than a race; it is a platform to address critical community issues.

“In that marathon, we are also going to raise awareness about all the challenges [like] alcoholism, and diseases like HIV awareness and bringing the community together to partner in transforming our communities,” Kuol told Eye-Radio.

How to Support the Neighborhood Program

The initiative is part of Watoto Church’s Neighborhood Program, which focuses on restoring dignity for vulnerable groups, particularly women in conflict-affected societies like South Sudan.

The program is built on four core pillars: housing, healthcare, education, and empowerment.

Coordinator Kuol urged the congregation and like-minded organizations to participate through sponsorship.

“The only simplest way to participate in this program is through sponsorship… you can sign up with Watoto Church and sponsor a mother at only $25 every month,” Kuol said.

Sponsorship sign-ups are open at the Watoto Support Office throughout the week or online at watotosupportoffice.com.