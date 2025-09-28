28th September 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Humanitarian | News   |   Watoto Church launches Marathon to empower 250 mothers in Juba

Watoto Church launches Marathon to empower 250 mothers in Juba

Author: Madrama James | Published: 3 hours ago

Young worshippers gathered at the Watoto Church Compound in Juba. A powerful moment of faith and community. (Courtesy of Watoto Church, Juba)

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Watoto Church in South Sudan is organizing a major marathon next month to raise funds and awareness for vulnerable women in Juba.

William Kuol Thon, the Discipleship Coordinator for Watoto Church, announced the event, stating that the funds will be used to provide essential skills training to 250 mothers.

The goal is to empower these women with skills in tailoring and hairdressing to help them establish sustainable livelihoods.

The Marathon for a Cause

The marathon, themed “Hope in Every Mile,” is scheduled for Saturday, October 11, 2025, at Juba Stadium.

The race will feature three distances—5-kilometer, 10-kilometer, and 21-kilometer—to encourage broad participation.

Kuol emphasized that the event is more than a race; it is a platform to address critical community issues.

“In that marathon, we are also going to raise awareness about all the challenges [like] alcoholism, and diseases like HIV awareness and bringing the community together to partner in transforming our communities,” Kuol told Eye-Radio.

How to Support the Neighborhood Program

The initiative is part of Watoto Church’s Neighborhood Program, which focuses on restoring dignity for vulnerable groups, particularly women in conflict-affected societies like South Sudan.

The program is built on four core pillars: housing, healthcare, education, and empowerment.

Coordinator Kuol urged the congregation and like-minded organizations to participate through sponsorship.

“The only simplest way to participate in this program is through sponsorship… you can sign up with Watoto Church and sponsor a mother at only $25 every month,” Kuol said.

Sponsorship sign-ups are open at the Watoto Support Office throughout the week or online at watotosupportoffice.com.

Popular Stories
Who’s Who: The legal teams in the Dr. Riek Machar trial 1

Who’s Who: The legal teams in the Dr. Riek Machar trial

Published September 22, 2025

SSBC to air live trial of Machar, SPLM-IO leaders 2

SSBC to air live trial of Machar, SPLM-IO leaders

Published September 22, 2025

Why Machar’s lawyer objected in court 3

Why Machar’s lawyer objected in court

Published September 22, 2025

Judge affirms open trial for Riek Machar as journalists denied access 4

Judge affirms open trial for Riek Machar as journalists denied access

Published September 22, 2025

Ministry of Finance confirms September salaries paid on time 5

Ministry of Finance confirms September salaries paid on time

Published September 24, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Uganda seizes Dr. Garang’s personal archives at Entebbe

Published 3 hours ago

Watoto Church launches Marathon to empower 250 mothers in Juba

Published 3 hours ago

Lukudu: Five abducted Lokiliri children identified, suspects arrested in Pibor

Published 4 hours ago

Family of Deputy Speaker Mary Ayen mourns the loss of their daughter

Published September 27, 2025

Pibor town facing permanent relocation as flooding worsens – Official

Published September 27, 2025

What Kiir’s order means for your electricity costs in Juba

Published September 27, 2025

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
28th September 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.