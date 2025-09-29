Hundreds flee Tambura, seek refuge in Ezo County amid renewed tension

Authorities in Ezo County, Western Equatoria State, say hundreds of displaced people have arrived from Tombura County following renewed tension in the area.

The County Commissioner, Abel Sudani, says the displaced began arriving on Saturday and are now being accommodated in four settlement camps across the county.

He says the displaced include mostly women, children, and elderly people.

“We are receiving IDPs from Tombura who are coming in a big numbers. I can check the data from the RRC. It was in the recording and the reporting. The IDPs are fleeing Tombura due to the previous conflict that began there from 2021. Yes, and now it is escalating and it is intensifying, so they have nowhere to go,” Sudani told Eye Radio on Sunday.

“Even those who are sheltering in the church compound, even have been attacked last week. A home of an IDP under Mashamo was also attacked. So, it has made the people there to be very insecure. So, they have to take shelter,” he added.

Sudani says the displaced lack basic needs and has appealed to humanitarian agencies for urgent support.

“I am still advocating to our partners. The RRC, and other partners, especially the Department of Water. So, we are still appealing to our partners and also the government to see how more support can be given to these people. Most of them are orphans, widowers, and elderly people. And also, women are the majority in this displacement,” he said.

Tambura County also spelled as Tombura has been experiencing insecurity marked by revenge killings, road ambushes and targeted killing since 2021.

The violence has continue to escalate in recent months as armed opposition group also ramp up attacks along the roads.