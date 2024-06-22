UDRM, NPM quit Nairobi’s Tumaini Initiative – Deng

The Chairperson of the United Democratic Revolutionary Movement (UDRM) announced Thursday that they withdrew from Nairobi’s Tumaini Initiative together with the Nilotia People’s Movement (NPM) due to concerns over inclusivity.

Deng Vanang informed Eye Radio on Thursday via a phone interview from Brussels, Belgium, that they decided to leave the talks on Wednesday following a meeting with Chief Mediator Gen. Lazaro Sumbeiywo.

According to Deng, Nairobi’s Tumaini Initiative setup lacks inclusivity.

“Today, the evening of Wednesday, 19, June 2024, the long journey of 41 days, from May 9, 2024, to June 19, has ended on a parting note,” said Deng.

“United Democratic Revolutionary Movement UDRM and Nilotia People’s Movement or NPM delegates, eventually quit the peace talk after a long drown political standoff about the inclusivity of the process,” he said.

Deng stated that the Mediator informed both parties that the Tumaini Initiative in Nairobi was designed as a ‘special peace initiative’ exclusively for the three generals—Pagan Amum, Paul Malong, and Buay Rolnyang.

“It is clear that the peace initiative isn’t inclusive but is meant for three generals Pagan Amum Okech, Paul Malong, and Buay Rolnyang,” Deng said.

“UDRM and NPM thanked retired General Lazaro Sumbeiywo and his team for their concerted effort in trying to make the Tumaini [Hope] Initiative fully inclusive,” he said.

Efforts by Eye Radio journalists at the peace talk venue to interview SSOMA’s Spokesperson and the three generals were unsuccessful.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



NAS commander dumps Cirillo, forms own group Previous Post