Two journalists expelled from parliament, gadgets confiscated

Eye Radio and The City Review journalists said their gadgets were confiscated by security, and they were told to leave the parliament premises on Friday while covering the third reading of the draft 2023-2024 budget.

Obaj Okuj and Matia Samuel were taken out while reporting on the contentious salary increment issue.

The extraordinary session led to a tense fallout of members of the August House as SPLM In Opposition boycotted sitting after differing with fellow MPs over increment peak.

This comes after the SPLM In Government, South Sudan Opposition Alliance and Other Political Parties insisted on a 400% salary increment instead of the 600% proposed by SPLM-IO.

Mr. Obaj said the SPLM-IO lawmakers walked out after the budget was endorsed by majority in the August House.

He narrated that the reporters were taken out of the building for capturing photos and footages of the boycotting lawmakers.

“The lawmakers were discussing the budget, so, after the Minister of Finance presented an appeal for them to accept his request of 400% salary increment, and when it was endorsed by majority in the August House, the SPLM-IO walked out and boycotted the sitting session,” he narrated.

“However, as journalists in the hall took some pictures and videos while the MPs walked away, from the hall. The security first took my colleague camera and laptop.”

“Then some personnel approached me as I was recording the session questioning, why did I post the story on our Facebook page. They took my phone and recorder, after I refused to go with them.”

Obaj said he then contacted some MPs to inform them about the matter and stayed out until the end of the session.

Meanwhile, The City Review Chief Editor, Japhth Ogila, confirmed the incident. He said Matia’s laptop and camera were confiscated.

