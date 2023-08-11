Amb. Morgan urges students in Amhara region to remain calm

South Sudan’s ambassador to Ethiopia has advised students on scholarship studying in the Amhara region to remain calm until the situation returns to its full normalcy.

Dr James Pitia Morgan stated the conflict between federal forces and militia groups in the region.

He urges the South Sudanese students to stay inside university campuses in Gondar and Bahir Dar until the situation in the region returns to its full normalcy.

Morgan says that the South Sudan embassy in Ethiopia is working closely with the Federal Government in Addis Ababa about to ensure the safety of the scholars caught in the middle of the conflict.

The statement extended to Eye Radio also mentioned that the Federal government in Addis Ababa has assured the embassy of the safety of all students in the Amhara region.

On Thursday, August 10, the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs told Eye Radio the Ethiopian government will protect the students in the conflict-torn region.

Dozens of South Sudanese nationals previously called for their urgent evacuation after fighting intensified between a militia group and Ethiopia’s Federal Army.

The students say, fighting confined them to the University premises and they had no access to food.

But according to the latest media reports, the major cities in the Amhara region had been “freed” from the local militiamen.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Two journalists expelled from parliament, gadgets confiscated Previous Post