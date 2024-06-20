Two fishermen shot dead in Jonglei’s Baidit Payam

Two fishermen were killed on Wednesday during an ambush on a boat in Bor County of Jonglei State, the state police said.

Jonglei Police Commissioner Major General Elia Costa said armed men opened fire on the boat fishing in Baidit Payam at 7:30 pm – killing the two men.

“On the 19th of June at around 7:30pm we received a report that there was an ambush in a boat in an area called Baidit Payam of Bor County,” Costa said in an interview with Eye Radio.

“Two people were killed and they are civilians and they went for fishing, the incident happened at the fishing place.”

The police official said the deceased are identified as Nyang Thor Akuei, 34, and Mading Agau, 19. He said their bodies have been taken to Bor Hospital awaiting burial.

General Costa further added that the situation is currently calm and security forces have been send to investigate the incident and trace the culprits.

“We send our forces to the area to go and look for the suspects and bring them to Jail. The area is far from the town but the situation is now calm.”

