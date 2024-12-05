Tumaini Initiative can only work if politicians tame greed for power: Yakani

A civil society activist said the Kenya-mediated Tumaini Initiative will not offer lasting peace in South Sudan, unless politicians tame their appetite for power at the expense of democracy.

Edmund Yakani – the Executive Director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization – says political leaders should work together and accommodate one another for the sake of peace.

He said politicians should put the interest of the common citizens above their own.

Mr. Yakani criticized South Sudan political leaders for having been created conflicts and using the chaos as opportunity to loot the country’s resources.

“Our politicians never value the suffering of the citizens, they value access to power in the name of democracy and transparency that’s what I would like tell our citizens,” he said to Eye Radio’s Dawn Show from Nairobi.

“Whether Tumaini will offer a lasting peace, I will tell you no, I don’t think Tumaini is going to offer a lasting peace, until our politicians change their attitudes from loving power more than stability of the country.”

“If they don’t change that attitude we will continue getting peace in pieces, and it is a new concept that I would like to express forward, and specifically as you are aware, when our politicians disagree they want to kill us, when they agree they want to loot us.”

The Tumaini Initiative ceremonially resumed on Wednesday with parties, mediators and diplomats giving their opening remarks ahead of the main phase of the talks.

The second day of the consensus is expected to start with discussions on responsibility-sharing and the proposed National Leadership Council.

Dr. Pauline Riak, the Representative of Academia pointed out that the country is facing numerous challenges including insecurity, absence of rule of law, hunger and economic decline among others.

Ms. Riak said the Tumaini peace initiative will positively improve the situation and called on parties to the Nairobi peace talks to discuss with commitment.

“We are deeply concerned about persistent challenges manifested through the lack of trust, hunger, economic decline, communal violence, killings, armed insurgencies, absence of the rule of law, and continued displacement in many parts of the country.”

“Civil servants remain unpaid, constitutional order remain challenged with violations of our transitional constitution. The Tumaini peace initiative will positively contribute to finding durable solutions.”

“We urge all delegates to approach this task with collaboration and an unwavering commitment to a just resolution. Challenges will arise but failure of this process is not an option.”