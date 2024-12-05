5th December 2024
Humanitarian | News | Regional | States

8,000 refugees pour into Renk amid fighting in Sudan’s White Nile

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 2 hours ago

Sudanese refugees arrive in Renk County. (Photo: Courtesy).

A local administrator in Renk County in Upper Nile State has reported an influx of 8,000 Sudanese citizens into South Sudan following ongoing fighting between the Sudanese army and RSF in White Nile State.

Kak Kuol Alnwar, the Administrative Director of Wanthou Boma, said the fighting, which has persisted for four days, continues to drive civilians to flee the conflict zone.

Alnwar said the displaced citizens are currently staying at the border area, and waiting to return hom when the situaion when the situation stabilizes.

“About 8,000 Sudanese crossed the border into South Sudan through Joda-Wunthou Boma in Renk County to the outbreak of conflict in the Tabot area in White Nile State between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces in the area since Monday,” he said.

“The continuation of the fighting for the fourth day has caused a continuous influx of large numbers of citizens fleeing the conflict, and that we have allowed the citizens to cross the border into South Sudan.”

According to him, the border is tense and South Sudan army is securing the crossing point to ensure the safety of displace people.

Fear and instability forced us to leave and head towards South Sudan. We left today and the street was full of people who left the city and fled for safety,” said a mother who spoke to Eye Radio upon arrival in Renk.

“As you can see, some left while packing their belongings, but we only left with the bare minimum. My children and I left. I came from far away, from South Kordofan, and these events happened upon our arrival, forcing us to flee to South Sudan.”

“We do not know how things will end. I fled from there because my house is close to the military barracks, in addition to the fact that there are many movements of forces in the area, which increased our fear.”

In July 2024, the UN refugee agency reported that hundreds of people cross into South Sudan every day through the Renk entry point.

Nearly one million people have crossed the frontier since fighting erupted in Khartoum in April last year.

Majority of these displaced populations are South Sudanese nationals who fled to Sudan years ago when the country was at war.

 

 

