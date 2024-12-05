3,000 truckers refuse to enter Nimule in week-long strike over illegal checkpoints

More than 3,000 trucks carryng commercial goods have not entered South Sudan from in a week-long strike over what drivers termed illegal checkpoints extorting them along the Juba-Nimule highway, their spokesperson said.

The truckers are demanding that the leadership of East African Community pressure South Sudan and DR Congo to address insecurity and illegal checkpoints along trade routes.

This is despite recent intervention of South Sudan Revenue Authority which announced a ban on all illegal trade barriers including unauthorized checkpoints and taxation in a bid to address the truckers’ concerns.

In an interview with Eye Radio, Sudi Mwatela, the Spokesperson of East Africa Drivers Union, said they have been operating under threats of insecurities and exorbitant taxation along the highway.

Mwatela said they will hold on to the strike until critical issues on their operation in South Sudan are addressed by the region.

He said truck drivers are aware of the waivers of the illegal checkpoints and charges but have assessed possible illegal checkpoints presence even after the resolution banning them.

According to him, the truckers demand further dialogue to address their complaints and adequate security while operating in South Sudan.

“The delegation from South Sudan only issued an order and are not for dialogue and negotiation,” he said on Thursday.

“The problem is that they claimed to have removed all the checkpoints from Nimule to Juba, but now we are getting the information from the ground that the illegal checkpoints still exist.”

“How do they tell us that you have removed all the checkpoints and the legal charges? while information from the ground is different. That’s why the drivers have decided to remain in their sites until they get a permanent solution from the East Africa Community states.”

“They have to come in and bring a dialogue so that we can get a lasting solution which will make us work in South Sudan while we are safe and free, so and peacefully on the highway.”

On Wednesday, an official at the Nimule Clearance Station said the drivers were set to resume operation shortly after the SSRA response to their concerns.

However, Silas Majok, Secretary General of the Nimule Clearance Agents said early on Thursday that the truckers declined to lift the protest under unclear reason.

Majok said the strike is likely to negatively affect South Sudan markets if the government fails to urgently address the truckers’ grievances along the only route for importation to the country.

“This protest in Nimule has taken seven days today, and we are still waiting for the drivers to cross. Despite resolution, we’ve learned that the chairman of long-distance truck drivers has reportedly advised members not to comply until directed,” he told Eye Radio.

“We have seen that this situation requires government urgent intervention. Businesses are preparing now for increased customs duties, but drivers’ strike alongside this new finance act could lead to significant market distress.”

“I urgently ask our government to address this matter urgently and see a way forward on how to implement the new financial act.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter