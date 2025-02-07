7th February 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News | Peace   |   ‘True leadership is not about power’: South Sudan honors good deeds of Jimmy Carter

‘True leadership is not about power’: South Sudan honors good deeds of Jimmy Carter

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 7 hours ago

VP Rebecca Nyandeng addresses commemoration of Jimmy Carter. (-)

More than a month after his death, South Sudan government officials and partners have commemorated the life of former U.S. president Jimmy Carter for his charitable contribution to peace and health sector transformation in the country.

The 39th and longest-lived U.S. President, who won the Nobel Peace Prize for humanitarian work, died on December 29 at 100 years after months in hospice care.

His foundation – The Carter Center – is credited with transforming health sectors across the world by sparing millions of people from Guinea worm, river blindness and other preventable diseases.

Since 1986, the charity has supported populations in South Sudan in resolving conflicts, negotiating and preserving peace, and eliminating devastating neglected diseases including Guinea worm. This has helped reduce Guinea worm disease by 99.9%, bringing South Sudan close to eradicating it entirely.

On Thursday, senior officials including Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng, three national ministers, The Carter Center officials and humanitarian partners gathered in Juba to celebrate his life.

“President Carter showed us that true leadership is not about power, but about service. His legacy is written not only in history books but in the lives he touched and the suffering he alleviated,” said the vice president.

Nyandeng noted that the Carter Center played a crucial role in global conflict resolution, including mediating the 1995 “Guinea Worm Ceasefire”, which allowed health workers to reach war-affected areas in South Sudan.

“As we honor his memory, we recommit to eliminating Guinea worm, trachoma, river blindness, and lymphatic filariasis by 2030, ensuring a healthier future for all South Sudanese.”

Following the 2010 general elections and 2011 referendum, The Carter Center also maintained a presence in the Sudan and South Sudan to observe each country’s political environment and transition.

 

 

Popular Stories
23 South Sudanese set for deportation as U.S cracksdown on immigrants 1

23 South Sudanese set for deportation as U.S cracksdown on immigrants

Published February 1, 2025

Community leader calls for calm after 41 killed in Magwi cattle camp attacks 2

Community leader calls for calm after 41 killed in Magwi cattle camp attacks

Published February 3, 2025

Jonglei accuses Pibor youth of Nyolo cattle raid, Pibor denies allegations 3

Jonglei accuses Pibor youth of Nyolo cattle raid, Pibor denies allegations

Published February 3, 2025

Group urges safe corridor for return of South Sudanese, as Sudan airlifts citizens 4

Group urges safe corridor for return of South Sudanese, as Sudan airlifts citizens

Published February 3, 2025

MP urges urgent intervention to de-escalate Magwi conflict 5

MP urges urgent intervention to de-escalate Magwi conflict

Published February 3, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Jamous FC climb to the top ofSSPL after 4-3 win over Koryom Bor

Published 5 hours ago

South Sudan declares Mpox outbreak

Published 5 hours ago

South Sudan assures UNSC it will accelerate peace implementation

Published 6 hours ago

Juba schools see low enrollment rate on reopening weeks

Published 6 hours ago

Finance Minister calls for empowering local institutions for sustainable development

Published 7 hours ago

‘True leadership is not about power’: South Sudan honors good deeds of Jimmy Carter

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th February 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

Breaking News

South Sudan declares Mpox outbreak

Read more...
Share