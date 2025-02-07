‘True leadership is not about power’: South Sudan honors good deeds of Jimmy Carter

More than a month after his death, South Sudan government officials and partners have commemorated the life of former U.S. president Jimmy Carter for his charitable contribution to peace and health sector transformation in the country.



The 39th and longest-lived U.S. President, who won the Nobel Peace Prize for humanitarian work, died on December 29 at 100 years after months in hospice care.

His foundation – The Carter Center – is credited with transforming health sectors across the world by sparing millions of people from Guinea worm, river blindness and other preventable diseases.

Since 1986, the charity has supported populations in South Sudan in resolving conflicts, negotiating and preserving peace, and eliminating devastating neglected diseases including Guinea worm. This has helped reduce Guinea worm disease by 99.9%, bringing South Sudan close to eradicating it entirely.

On Thursday, senior officials including Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng, three national ministers, The Carter Center officials and humanitarian partners gathered in Juba to celebrate his life.

“President Carter showed us that true leadership is not about power, but about service. His legacy is written not only in history books but in the lives he touched and the suffering he alleviated,” said the vice president.

Nyandeng noted that the Carter Center played a crucial role in global conflict resolution, including mediating the 1995 “Guinea Worm Ceasefire”, which allowed health workers to reach war-affected areas in South Sudan.

“As we honor his memory, we recommit to eliminating Guinea worm, trachoma, river blindness, and lymphatic filariasis by 2030, ensuring a healthier future for all South Sudanese.”

Following the 2010 general elections and 2011 referendum, The Carter Center also maintained a presence in the Sudan and South Sudan to observe each country’s political environment and transition.

