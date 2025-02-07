Finance Minister calls for empowering local institutions for sustainable development

The Minister of Finance and Planning has emphasized the need to shift South Sudan’s development focus towards empowering local institutions for long-term sustainability.

Speaking at the 2025, UNDP Country Project Program Annual Review Meeting in Juba, Dr Marial Dongrin reiterated the importance of partnerships with development agencies like UNDP while stressing the need for self-reliance.

The minister says the time has come to harness external expertise, not as a substitute for local leadership, but as a catalyst for building robust, homegrown systems capable of sustaining development.

Dr. Dongrin says even in the face of shifting donor priorities, strengthening our institutions from modernizing utilities to investing in human capital is not just a strategy, but a cornerstone of our sustainable development agenda

“Our partnership with UNDP and other development agencies remains in value However, the way forward must be physically focused on empowering our institutions to operate effectively over the long term,” stated Dr Dongrin.

“The time has come to harness external expertise, not as a substitute for local leadership, but as a catalyst for building robust, off-grown systems capable of sustaining development,” he said.

“Even in the face of shifting donor priorities, strengthening our institution from modernizing our utility system to investing in human capital is not merely a strategy, it is a cornerstone of our sustainable development agenda.

“By empowering our people, we reduce our vulnerability to external funding fluctuations and ensure that our progress remains, both enduring and independent.”

Speaking at the event, Pia Phillip Michael, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Peace Building, emphasized the importance of local ownership of investments made by international partners.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Peace Building says the government, at both the national and state level, must take the lead.

“We are working together with the United Nations Development Programme. Moving forward, we would want to own every investment that our partners are making here,” Philip said.

“The people of South Sudan must own the investments and the support that we have, and another important point is that all the investments that are done by our partners and donors need to be sustained,” he said.

“They must be sustained so that we are not generating and doing everything that is not sustained. To sustain this investment the people of South Sudan must be at the forefront.”

“The government at the national level at the state level must be at the forefront so that we can take the work forward finally.

“We are keen also in every investment with our partners to see a smart exit strategy that after these projects are ended the government can take it on and so, we want to be at the inception at the implementation and the exit strategy stage.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Mohammed Abchir, UNDP South Sudan Resident Coordinator, highlighted the importance of the UNDP Country Programme Document (CPD) as a roadmap aligning development efforts with the priorities of the South Sudanese government.

“The UNDP country programme document, CPD, serves as the primary accountability framework and roadmap, ensuring that the efforts of UNDP are effectively aligned with the priorities of the government of South Sudan,” stated Dr Mohammed.

“The UNDP country programme document is thus a result of intensive consultation with the government, counterparts at national and state level,” he said.

“South Sudan has made significant strikes in the implementation of the 2030 agenda, but as in many other countries, more needs to be done to achieve its development milestone and its teachings amid multiple global crises.

“South Sudan’s development prospects remain constrained by political challenges. The weaker the economy, the more the impact of climate change is widespread.

Violence at some national level, both of them have been very recent. All these have prevented this country from achieving its huge potential for inclusive, peaceful and sustainable social-economic development.”

The discussions underscored a joint commitment to sustainable development, with a focus on institutional capacity-building, long-term economic planning, and reducing dependence on external funding.

