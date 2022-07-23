23rd July 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Truck driver killed in tragic accident along Juba-Nimule road

Truck driver killed in tragic accident along Juba-Nimule road

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 6 hours ago

Commercial truck overturned along Juba-Nimule highway, killing the driver. | Courtesy.

A commercial truck overturned along the Juba-Nimule highway, Friday afternoon killing the driver, national police confirmed.

The Police Spokesperson Major General Daniel Justin said the unnamed male driver  en-route to Juba from Nimule, died after the truck he was driving overturned at Jebellen.

“On the way to Juba from Nimule, a truck overturned killing the driver at a place called Jebellen along the Juba-Nimule road yesterday,” said General Daniel Justin.

The heavy truck reportedly blocked the road, causing a backlog of commercial and passenger vehicles bound for, and heading out of the country.

Juba-Nimule highway is a lifeline to South Sudan, being the only functioning transport route connecting Juba to the countries of Uganda and Kenya, where essential commodities are imported from.

The road has however continued to witness deadly accidents, including one last year, in which 12 family members were tragically killed while on their way to Uganda.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Mayom County Commissioner assassinated with family members 1

Mayom County Commissioner assassinated with family members

Published Friday, July 22, 2022

REVEALED: Details of South Sudan-Egypt MoU on Bahr El Jebel dredging 2

REVEALED: Details of South Sudan-Egypt MoU on Bahr El Jebel dredging

Published Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Custom official blames NRA boss for unilaterally increasing tax rate 3

Custom official blames NRA boss for unilaterally increasing tax rate

Published Friday, July 22, 2022

Juba County Commissioner apologizes over Kubri-Haboba violence 4

Juba County Commissioner apologizes over Kubri-Haboba violence

Published Monday, July 18, 2022

Revenue Authority doubles custom tax amid fear of repercussions 5

Revenue Authority doubles custom tax amid fear of repercussions

Published Thursday, July 21, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Monkeypox: WHO declares highest alert over outbreak

Published 5 hours ago

Hepatitis E diminishes in Bentiu camps after massive vaccination drive, official

Published 5 hours ago

Truck driver killed in tragic accident along Juba-Nimule road

Published 6 hours ago

50 million at brink of famine in seven IGAD countries, report

Published 6 hours ago

“A dozen perished in Mayom attack,” authorities confirm

Published 7 hours ago

Police hunting for armed gangs who robbed Gudele trader of SSP1.7m

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd July 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.