11th November 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Business & Economy | Governance | National News | News   |   Transport Ministry, Chinese firm sign deal for Tali International Airport studies

Transport Ministry, Chinese firm sign deal for Tali International Airport studies

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 6 hours ago

Minister of Transport Rizik Zakaria Hassan (January 2024). (Photo courtesy of the Office of the President.)

The Ministry of Transport has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Chinese Roads and Bridges Corporation to conduct feasibility studies for Tali International Airport and other transport facilities.

Transport Minister Rizik Zakaria Hassan said a Chinese technical team is expected to arrive in Juba soon to begin the studies in coordination with the Civil Aviation and Air Transport authorities.

According to the minister, the feasibility studies mark an important first step before the government can launch new infrastructure projects.

Rizik said an internal committee was formed to evaluate five companies that had shown interest in the project. However, the assessment found that two of the firms did not exist, which he referred to as “briefcase companies,” a term used in South Sudan for businesses without real operations.

“Much of the operations we undertook in Nairobi were with the Chinese Roads and Bridges Corporation. We have signed an MOU with them to conduct feasibility studies for Tali International Airport, as well as other facilities,” said Rizik in a statement to the state-run SSBC.

“The team will soon arrive in Juba to begin the studies in coordination with relevant stakeholders, mainly Civil Aviation and Air Transport authorities. Feasibility studies are the key gateway for every new project. Following the formation of a committee to assess company performance, we found that out of five companies, two were non-existent, what we call in South Sudan ‘briefcase companies,” he stated.

In 2012, the late Mayom Kuoc Male, who served as Deputy Minister of Transport, said the government hoped to attract funding from private investors and international organizations to build three new airports, including one in Tali to serve the planned new capital in Ramciel, and another in Bentiu, Unity State.

Currently on air

19:30:00 - 20:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Special Court grants some detainees family food, daily sunlight access 1

Special Court grants some detainees family food, daily sunlight access

Published November 5, 2025

Drunken soldier arrested in Bor town for threatening woman in viral video 2

Drunken soldier arrested in Bor town for threatening woman in viral video

Published November 6, 2025

Germany allocates $24,000 to Eye Radio for broadcast restoration in three states 3

Germany allocates $24,000 to Eye Radio for broadcast restoration in three states

Published November 7, 2025

“We fear God, women can fix S. Sudan economy” — says Lakes activist 4

“We fear God, women can fix S. Sudan economy” — says Lakes activist

Published November 7, 2025

Minister Barnaba Bak calls for revenue boost, spending cuts to stabilize economy 5

Minister Barnaba Bak calls for revenue boost, spending cuts to stabilize economy

Published November 6, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

MP rebukes Justice Minister over release of suspects in hotel murder case

Published 32 minutes ago

Lomuro: Cabinet sessions resume this week, ending prolonged suspension

Published 1 hour ago

Bor Hospital remains closed as medical staff protest redeployment

Published 1 hour ago

MPs alarmed over presence of armed bodyguards in parliament

Published 2 hours ago

Wani Igga Foundation launches with scholarship program at its core

Published 3 hours ago

Vatican envoy urges South Sudanese to choose peace over violence

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th November 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.