Transport Ministry, Chinese firm sign deal for Tali International Airport studies

The Ministry of Transport has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Chinese Roads and Bridges Corporation to conduct feasibility studies for Tali International Airport and other transport facilities.

Transport Minister Rizik Zakaria Hassan said a Chinese technical team is expected to arrive in Juba soon to begin the studies in coordination with the Civil Aviation and Air Transport authorities.

According to the minister, the feasibility studies mark an important first step before the government can launch new infrastructure projects.

Rizik said an internal committee was formed to evaluate five companies that had shown interest in the project. However, the assessment found that two of the firms did not exist, which he referred to as “briefcase companies,” a term used in South Sudan for businesses without real operations.

“Much of the operations we undertook in Nairobi were with the Chinese Roads and Bridges Corporation. We have signed an MOU with them to conduct feasibility studies for Tali International Airport, as well as other facilities,” said Rizik in a statement to the state-run SSBC.

“The team will soon arrive in Juba to begin the studies in coordination with relevant stakeholders, mainly Civil Aviation and Air Transport authorities. Feasibility studies are the key gateway for every new project. Following the formation of a committee to assess company performance, we found that out of five companies, two were non-existent, what we call in South Sudan ‘briefcase companies,” he stated.

In 2012, the late Mayom Kuoc Male, who served as Deputy Minister of Transport, said the government hoped to attract funding from private investors and international organizations to build three new airports, including one in Tali to serve the planned new capital in Ramciel, and another in Bentiu, Unity State.

