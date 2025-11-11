Kon John Akot: The traffic boss who once drove MPs mad by branding parliament “illegitimate”

Major General Kon John Akot, the outspoken police officer who made headlines for calling parliament “illegitimate,” has left the national traffic police department with a mixed legacy.

He was transferred on Tuesday, 11 November 2025, to Northern Bahr el Ghazal State as the new Commissioner of Police. The move came as part of a reshuffle involving 13 senior police officers.

Clash with parliament

General Kon rose to national attention in October 2023 after he openly challenged lawmakers over the permanent logbook policy, describing the Reconstituted Transitional Legislative Assembly (R-TNLA) as “illegitimate and unregistered.”

The permanent logbook policy, passed by parliament at the request of President Salva Kiir, was meant to end the annual renewal of vehicle logbooks. The reform aimed to reduce harassment and extortion of road users by traffic officers.

Although General Kon initially agreed to implement the directive, he later expressed frustration, accusing lawmakers of interfering with police duties.

“Now parliament is interfering with our work, and this is an illegitimate and unregistered parliament that has no right to interfere in state legislations, and they come and say that the logbook should not be renewed,” said furious Kon.

“It would be better for them to come and work in traffic so that they know the fatigue that exists in the traffic department.”

His remarks sparked anger among lawmakers, including the then First Deputy Speaker, Oyet Nathaniel Pierino, who strongly condemned the comments.

Summoned but defiant

Following the public spat, the parliamentary committee on National Security and Public Order summoned General Kon to answer questions over his statements and new traffic charges.

In a letter dated 13 November 2023, the MPs demanded that he appear before the committee to explain his decisions, including the introduction of new levies on motorists and travelers.

This came after he ordered all chief inspectors at national bus parks to enforce a charge of SSP 20,000 on vehicles traveling to other countries and states. He also introduced fines of up to SSP 10,000 for traffic violations.

However, the defiant traffic boss declined to appear before parliament, deepening tensions between the police and lawmakers.

Driving licence controversy

Earlier this year, General Kon stirred yet another controversy when he directed that the validity of driving licences be reduced from five years to one year; and six months for foreigners.

The decision sparked public outrage, with prominent human rights activists, including Edmund Yakani and Godfrey Victor Bulen, denouncing it as unconstitutional and unlawful.

The Ministry of Interior later intervened, reversing the directive and restoring the original five-year licence validity period.

Then police Spokesperson Colonel John Kasara said all relevant agencies must comply with the ministry’s order and reinstate the previous validity period and licensing fees.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Nasir attack detective Gen. Wani transferred to police college amid Machar trial Previous Post