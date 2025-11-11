Renk authorities call for investment in gum Arabic production

Authorities in Renk County in Upper Nile State, have appealed to investors and companies to invest in gum Arabic production as they launched the second phase of the project in Jellhak Payam on Monday.

Jellhak Payam in Upper Nile State is known for its rich reserves of hashab and acacia trees, making it one of the most productive areas along Africa’s gum Arabic belt.

Farmers say expanding the initiative will position Renk as a key hub for gum Arabic production in the region.

Deputy Chairperson of the Gum Arabic Union, Hakim Ajong, called on companies to provide funding support, saying financial backing is crucial for improving output this year after last year’s low production.

“We appeal to the funding companies, which we consider more important than the individual buyers, because with sufficient funding we can prepare large quantities of gum Arabic produced in the region, which we need this year. Due to the lack of funding last year, production was also low, so we urge companies to come forward early,” said Atong.

Meanwhile, Renk County Commissioner Diing Deng Lueth assured potential investors of the high quality of gum Arabic produced in the area, describing it as among the finest in Africa.

“We would like to assure the government that the gum Arabic produced here is among the finest types of gum in Africa. It used to be exported through Sudan, and it is still being exported through Sudan. We, in the state and local government, are ready to open the doors to investment and export for all those interested in working in the gum Arabic sector, whether individuals or governments,” Lueth said.

In September 2023, the Chairperson of the South Sudan Gum Arabic Union, Lual Ajak, also called for stronger partnerships with private investors to boost gum Arabic production and improve export capacity.

