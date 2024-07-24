Tragic incidents shook Akobo town on Monday – Official

Authorities in Akobo County reported that the town was rocked by two separate incidents on Monday, July 22, 2024, resulting in one fatality and six others injured.

The Commissioner of Akobo, Mr. Puok Nyang, confirmed these events, shedding light on the unfolding tragedies.

Market disruption

Commissioner Puok says the first incident occurred around 6 AM at the local market involving an accidental shooting.

According to the Akobo Commissioner, the argument began when two individuals, carrying alcohol, were involved in a minor scuffle that led to an unintended discharge of a firearm, injuring one person.

Puok says this incident escalated when the victim’s brother arrived at the scene seeking retribution, causing a brief disturbance. Fortunately, no further injuries were reported from this confrontation.

“There were two separate incidents in the morning around 6 AM, two people were drinking the alcohol and one of them was accidentally shot, and ended there,” Puok said.

“One of the brothers of the guy who was shot came to the market and was trying to look for the brother of the person who shot his brother, that incident was very minor because it was only one person who was trying to disturb,” he said.

Deadly confrontation

According to the Akobo Commissioner, approximately an hour later, chaos once again erupted at the market.

This followed an incident where armed youth intercepted someone identified as Chintot was escorting someone to the hospital for urgent treatment.

He highlighted the armed youth, embroiled in a long-standing feud with Chintot’s clan, who entered the town in search of him.

Puok reported that security forces intercepted armed youths suspected of planning a retaliatory attack and ordered them to disperse.

Tragically, on their way home, these youths encountered the brother of the earlier shooting victim, who was in police custody.

In a tragic misunderstanding, the armed youths opened fire, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to five others in the market area.

Commissioner’s appeal

Mr. Puok expressed deep regret over the incidents, emphasizing that they were unintended and fueled by misunderstandings.

He called for calm within the community, urging residents not to bring firearms into town areas.

Puok stressed the need for peaceful conflict resolution and adherence to local security protocols to prevent further tragedies.

“I called for calm to all Akobo community to put down their gun, the incident was not intended it was just a mistake, by those who brought the patient to the hospital,” Commissioner Puok said.

“They should have stopped before reaching the town and then they handed the person to people who were safe to take the patient to the hospital, instead of coming with the heavy-armed to the hospital which is unacceptable,” he said.

“I called for calm to the community, we should not come to the town with guns.”

The events of Monday, July 22, 2024, have left the community of Akobo in mourning and on edge.

The Commissioner assured residents that measures are being taken to restore order and prevent similar incidents in the future.

