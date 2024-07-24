Pagan clarifies decision to downsize delegates to Tumaini Initiative

The decision to curtail the number of delegates to the Tumaini Initiative in Kenyawas agreed among the parties, the leader of the South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance has clarified.

“This was agreed by the parties negotiating here that after having negotiated a lmost all the protocol, and we are left with implementation matrix so we agreed to reduce the delegations which were negotiating this various protocols,” said Pagan.



A memo dated 19th July 2024, notified the South Sudanese parties and stakeholders to leave the Ole Serene Hotel as the Tumaini Initiative moves to the final stages.

The statement thanked the delegates for their insights which have “greatly enhanced” the negotiation and the contents of the protocols as the peace negotiation moves to the final stages.

The involved parties agreed to scale down the delegation size, retaining only leaders and key technical personnel in the negotiations.

“We are left with focusing on the remaining protocols which have already been largely agreed to. It is about just to finalize them for signing or for initially. And then the team were remaining are going to focus on development of implementation matrix and costing,” he added.



Amum underscored that the SSOMA and other opposition groups have not been affected by the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ directive to leave the hotels.

When asked about who is funding for the Tumaini Peace Initiative in Nairobi, Amum says the Kenyan government, European Union and others.

The downsizing of delegates at the Tumaini peace talks reflects ongoing efforts aim to streamline the negotiation process, focusing on key stakeholders to advance the negotiation towards a comprehensive peace agreement for South Sudan.

Parties to the Kenya-led peace process have already reached an agreement on eight protocols related to the security sector and other areas, signalling key breakthrough in the months-long negotiations.

The protocols were discussed since May 2024 during the peace talks between the government, and the South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance (SSOMA) and other stakeholders.

But the process has stalled as the SPLM-IO protested the initialed protocol and withdrew from the negotiation, citing it usurps the powers of 2018 peace accord.

