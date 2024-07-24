24th July 2024
Kiir travels to S. Africa for bilateral talks with Ramaphosa

Author: | Published: 2 hours ago

President Salva Kiir Mayardit on Wednesday left Juba for Pretoria to hold bilateral talk with his South African Counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa, his office has reported.

The presidential press unit reported that Kiir working visit “aims to brief President Ramaphosa on the progress of the ongoing Nairobi Tumaini peace Initiative.

Mr Kiir and Mr Ramaphosa “are expected to focus on advancing peace and stability in South Sudan, as well as strengthening the ties between the two nations.”

South Africa is one of the guarantors of the 2018 South Sudanese peace agreement.

The visit, according to Kiir office, underscores the importance of the meeting between the two leaders.

This comes two months after the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa met with Salva Kiir in Juba.

During Juba visit, the ANC leader  urged South Sudanese political leaders to agree on the necessary conditions for the holding of credible elections, including addressing pending provisions of the agreement such as the adoption of the constitution and security arrangements.

 

 

