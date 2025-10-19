19th October 2025

Tore community conditionally agrees to Lantoto National Park Conservation

Published: 2 hours ago

A herd of buffaloes spotted in the distance at Lantoto National Park in Tore Payam, Yei River County - Courtesy

The Land Committee in Tore Payam, Yei River of Central Equatoria says the community has agreed to allow wildlife conservation activities to continue in Lantoto National Park, but with firm conditions that must be met.

Speaking after a stakeholder meeting held two weeks ago, Salah Aggrey, Secretary General of the Land Committee, said the dialogue brought together national and state wildlife authorities, the Enjojo Foundation, traditional chiefs, and local leaders.

Aggrey confirmed that all parties agreed to proceed with conservation efforts — but only on the condition that the project is community-driven and follows a bottom-up approach.

“We have agreed on the conversation, particularly. But most importantly, it should be community-driven. So, it should be a bottom-up approach. We still insist, as a community, to be part of the decision-making,” Aggrey said.

“[Enjojo Foundation] already signed an MoU with the Ministry — but we’ve demanded to see the terms. And we want a new MoU that also includes the community, with roles clearly spelled out — for us, for the NGO, and for the government.”

The committee also called for full transparency regarding the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Enjojo Foundation and the national Ministry of Wildlife Conservation and Tourism.

They demanded the signing of a new MoU that includes the community as a key stakeholder with clearly defined roles for each party.

Aggrey further emphasized the community’s concern about the park’s boundaries and the risk of displacement.

“Our position remains strong that such a developmental project should not, by any means, lead to people’s displacement. There must be a clear buffer zone — and we say the park should remain only in the southern part. That’s what we’ve presented,” he said.

“Yes, a compromise was reached, and we agreed for the conservation to proceed. But we are still expecting more engagement and transparency from both the ministry and Jojo.”

While the tentative agreement allows conservation activities to move forward, Aggrey said ongoing dialogue is vital to protecting the rights and interests of the local community.

