Two policemen killed, two civilians injured in Rumbek North attack – official

Two police officers were shot dead and two civilians wounded in an attack in Rumbek North County on Saturday night, according to Lakes State authorities.

The incident happened in Madol Payam, where a group of locals, including the victims, was returning from a fishing trip when they were ambushed by armed men.

William Koji Kerjok, the acting Minister of Information in Lakes State, confirmed the attack to Eye Radio on Sunday.

“There was a report from Rumbek North, where two people were killed — shot dead,” Kerjok said. “They were suspected to be coming from Panyijiar County of Unity State.”

He said the victims included two police officers who were killed instantly, while two civilians sustained gunshot injuries.

“They killed two people — they were members of the police. And then two people were injured — they were civilians,” he explained. “They were coming back from the river, where they had gone for fishing.”

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, and the identities of the assailants remain unknown

However, authorities believe the attackers crossed from neighboring Unity State

Several calls to the Panyijar County commissioner went unanswered.

Kerjok added that additional security has been deployed to the area to prevent further incidents.

