Tearfund, Eco Clean launch recycling initiative to empower waste pickers

Tearfund South Sudan, in partnership with Eco Clean, has launched a new plastic recycling initiative aimed at integrating informal waste pickers into the formal waste management system and improving their livelihoods.

Speaking to Eye Radio’s Sundown program on Friday, Charles Maina, Tearfund’s Senior Associate for Informal Livelihoods, said the project will focus on training waste pickers in practical skills such as forming and managing self-help groups like Village Savings and Loan Associations (VSLAs).

“We need to begin recognizing waste pickers as individuals who make valuable contributions to our communities and the environment,” Maina said.

“Acknowledging their role is essential, and from there, we can explore ways to enhance their incomes, recognizing the economic importance of their work.”

He noted that waste pickers currently earn very little for their work, with the price of a kilogram of plastic selling for just 300 South Sudanese Pounds (SSP). In addition to the low earnings, Maina said the informal workers operate under unsafe conditions.

“Their working conditions pose significant health and safety concerns. Many lack proper safety equipment, and if they are injured on the job, they often lose days of work and income,” he added.

“It’s crucial that we address both their economic needs and working conditions to support and empower them effectively.”

Also speaking on the program, Alice Sabuni, CEO of Eco Clean, said the low value placed on plastics in Juba is due to the absence of companies that process recyclable materials in South Sudan.

“In the context of Juba, unlike Uganda and Kenya, materials labeled as recyclable are highly valued there because those countries have established plastic and aluminum recycling facilities,” Sabuni explained.

“In Juba, however, such infrastructure is lacking. Most recyclables here refer to scrap metals, which hold value because they can be easily collected and sold. But plastics have little value as there are no companies to buy or process them.”

Sabuni called for the establishment of active recycling companies in South Sudan to boost the sector and generate income opportunities for informal workers.

According to Tearfund, the initiative is part of a broader solid waste management project aimed at addressing systemic challenges faced by waste pickers and reducing environmental and public health risks.

Media reports indicate that plastic waste is an escalating global issue, and in South Sudan, rapid urbanization has led to a sharp increase in waste production, particularly in urban centers like Juba.

