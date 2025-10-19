19th October 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Science & Environment   |   Tearfund, Eco Clean launch recycling initiative to empower waste pickers

Tearfund, Eco Clean launch recycling initiative to empower waste pickers

Author: Madrama James | Published: 2 hours ago

Empty plastic water bottles accumulated in the rainwater stream in Juba, hindering the drainage in Gudele One Referendum Road | 📸 Credit | Michael Daniel |

Tearfund South Sudan, in partnership with Eco Clean, has launched a new plastic recycling initiative aimed at integrating informal waste pickers into the formal waste management system and improving their livelihoods.

Speaking to Eye Radio’s Sundown program on Friday, Charles Maina, Tearfund’s Senior Associate for Informal Livelihoods, said the project will focus on training waste pickers in practical skills such as forming and managing self-help groups like Village Savings and Loan Associations (VSLAs).

“We need to begin recognizing waste pickers as individuals who make valuable contributions to our communities and the environment,” Maina said.

“Acknowledging their role is essential, and from there, we can explore ways to enhance their incomes, recognizing the economic importance of their work.”

He noted that waste pickers currently earn very little for their work, with the price of a kilogram of plastic selling for just 300 South Sudanese Pounds (SSP). In addition to the low earnings, Maina said the informal workers operate under unsafe conditions.

“Their working conditions pose significant health and safety concerns. Many lack proper safety equipment, and if they are injured on the job, they often lose days of work and income,” he added.

“It’s crucial that we address both their economic needs and working conditions to support and empower them effectively.”

Also speaking on the program, Alice Sabuni, CEO of Eco Clean, said the low value placed on plastics in Juba is due to the absence of companies that process recyclable materials in South Sudan.

“In the context of Juba, unlike Uganda and Kenya, materials labeled as recyclable are highly valued there because those countries have established plastic and aluminum recycling facilities,” Sabuni explained.

“In Juba, however, such infrastructure is lacking. Most recyclables here refer to scrap metals, which hold value because they can be easily collected and sold. But plastics have little value as there are no companies to buy or process them.”

Sabuni called for the establishment of active recycling companies in South Sudan to boost the sector and generate income opportunities for informal workers.

According to Tearfund, the initiative is part of a broader solid waste management project aimed at addressing systemic challenges faced by waste pickers and reducing environmental and public health risks.

Media reports indicate that plastic waste is an escalating global issue, and in South Sudan, rapid urbanization has led to a sharp increase in waste production, particularly in urban centers like Juba.

Popular Stories
Nhial Deng Nhial quits SPLM, forms own new political party 1

Nhial Deng Nhial quits SPLM, forms own new political party

Published October 15, 2025

AKON DIVORCE SHOCK: Wife demands €100M as court finds only $10K in singer’s personal account 2

AKON DIVORCE SHOCK: Wife demands €100M as court finds only $10K in singer’s personal account

Published October 13, 2025

Machar Trial adjourns after investigator’s testimony against Puot Kang 3

Machar Trial adjourns after investigator’s testimony against Puot Kang

Published October 17, 2025

South Sudan’s IMF debt hits $246M, ranks 50th among 86 heavy borrowers 4

South Sudan’s IMF debt hits $246M, ranks 50th among 86 heavy borrowers

Published October 16, 2025

Central Bank advises banks to join new payment system 5

Central Bank advises banks to join new payment system

Published October 14, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Tearfund, Eco Clean launch recycling initiative to empower waste pickers

Published 2 hours ago

Tore community conditionally agrees to Lantoto National Park Conservation

Published 2 hours ago

Two policemen killed, two civilians injured in Rumbek North attack – official

Published 2 hours ago

Governor Dollar vows to pitch camps in Ulang and Nasir, citing Presidential directive

Published 3 hours ago

Revenue-sharing plan under discussion to address passport, ID shortages -official

Published 6 hours ago

Activist, researcher react to presidential committee on Abyei

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th October 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.