Toposa community rejects Kenya’s road project to South Sudan

The Toposa community in Eastern Equatoria State has rejected the resumption of road construction project from Nadapal to Nakodok proposed by President William Ruto in his recent visit to Juba, terming it a ploy to annex South Sudan land to Kenya.



The local community are reacting to a joint communique issued after Mr. Ruto’s trip to Juba on Wednesday where he hinted on continuation of the 11-kilometre road through Nadapal to Kadodok.

Kenya’s National Security Advisor Dr. Monica Juma said the two leaders agreed on the construction of 11-kilometer road linking Nadapal to Nakodok, a project aimed at enhancing trade and movement between the two nations, according to a statement from President Kiir’s office.

Toposa Chairperson Paul Napwon warned that any Kenyan-led construction beyond Nadapal is unacceptable, adding that the community only supports the South Sudan-led road development agreement from Juba to Nadapal, supported by the World Bank.

The Toposa community’s position comes amid a longstanding border dispute between South Sudan and Kenya in the area, with both nations seeking to expand infrastructure and enhance cross-border connectivity.

Mr. Napwon insists any development initiative at the border must await the findings of the Joint Technical Committee, a body formed to study and resolve the ongoing boundary issues between the two nations.

“To us as the Toposa community, that is our land and with due respect to our government, we don’t want to get into problems, we don’t want fighting,” he said.

“Kenya should remain at least to where they are at the moment until the time when the Joint Technical Committee that was formed has to study and find a solution to this problem.”

Napwon reiterated his community’s desire for peaceful resolution and constructive engagement from both governments.

He urged the South Sudan government to consider the indigenious concerns and respect their historical and cultural ties to the land.

“We were told that the government of South Sudan has signed a contract with the World Bank to construct the road from Juba up to Nadapal. That is what we support.”

“But not the project for Kenya to construct the road from Nadapal to Nakodok, that is completely not accepted. The community will not accept unless if the government of South Sudan doesn’t want to really want to support the community.”

The Toposa leader further encouraged President Salva Kiir to support the Joint Technical Committee in executing its mandate and finding a solution to the problem.

“As representative of the Toposa community, I cannot accept that and my community will not accept that unless if they want to take it by force.”

“My message to the President is that, I was happy for the visit because of the relationship with Kenya, we are all brotherly and sisterly countries. But this issue of the 11-kilometre is what the President should let the committee decide because this committee was formed under his own acceptance.”

“We need this committee to continue with its mandate, let them complete the mandate, and then secondly, the contract signed with the World Bank to construct the road from Juba to Nadapal must continue.”

