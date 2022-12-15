15th December 2022
Three Yambio men face hangman’s noose for murder

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 1 hour ago

The high court in Yambio, Western Equatoria State has sentenced three men to death by hanging for killing a 35-year-old woman in August last year.

Silvia Omina Doro, a mother of three was shot dead at her home in what the state authorities believed was a per-meditated murder.

She was lured out of her house through a phone call when her assailants shot her.

The state high court found Clement Gbiaidie, Morris Anthony, and Patrick Peter guilty of the crime.

Judge Angelo Daniel who passed the verdict yesterday says the deceased was the wife of one of the convicts, Clement Gbia-idie.

In the court order obtained by Eye Radio, Judge Daniel says the convicts still have the right to appeal against the verdict within 15 days.

The court’s decision will be sent to Juba for confirmation.

