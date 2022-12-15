15th December 2022
At least three dead, eight injured in Mangala clashes

Published: 10 mins ago

At least three people have died, and eight others injured in Central Equatoria State’s Mangala Payam following clashes between cattle keepers and the locals.

That’s according to Charles Joseph Wani, Juba County Commissioner.

Wani who visited the area Thursday morning said the fighting erupted during the wee hours and continued until 9:00 am.

“The fighting was between the cattle herders and the host community. The one of today started at around 3: am and until 9:00 am,” he confirmed.

He said those killed are a mother and a sailor.  And among the injured, five are children.

The situation is horrible because five children were  injured and one of the mothers was also killed, and another person, the owner of a motorboat was killed,”

The commissioner added that two more unknown individuals were said to have drowned in the river Nile.

Commissioner Wani said a fact-finding committee would be sent to the area to investigate the incident.

