Three killed in clashes between SSPDF and armed youth in Cueibet County

At least three people have been killed in Cueibet County, Lakes State, following violent clashes between the SSPDF and local armed youth, according to state officials.

According to William Koji Kerjok, the Acting Minister of Information and Communication in Lakes State, the incident began on Friday when an SSPDF officer called for help after armed youth reportedly surrounded his house.

Minister Kerjok said a rescue team was dispatched, but fighting broke out between the soldiers and more than 40-armed youth, resulting in the deaths of two of the attackers.

“One of the major from the SSPDF called the members of organized forces to rescue him when his house was surrounded, according to him. When the members of organized forces responded to the call, then of course they met with the youth that are armed, over 40 of them, and then they fled,” he said.

“…during the process of changing fire between the two groups, then two members from the youth were killed. Later they also organized themselves and attacked the base where the members of organized forces were based. And in that incident also, they also killed one soldier,”he added.

Kerjok said the armed youth later regrouped and launched a second attack on the SSPDF base in Cueibet, killing one soldier.

He confirmed that the situation has since been brought under control.

The official added that a homeowner whose house was allegedly used by the youth for mobilization has been arrested for investigation.

“Investigators also found that the youth involved were gathered in one of the houses. The owner of that house was arrested. The question is: why were so many youths gathered there during such a tense situation? And why was this group being mobilized, causing panic among neighbors and reportedly surrounding some individuals?” he said.

Authorities say investigations are ongoing, and any individuals found involved in the incident will face legal consequences.

