Abyei authorities, UN plan relocation for families of withdrawing force

Authorities in the Abyei Administrative Area, with support from the United Nations, say they are preparing to relocate nearly 80 family members of the withdrawing VIP Protection Forces to destinations of their choice.

This follows recent clashes between rival components of the Unified VIP Protection Force, made up of SSPDF and SPLA-IO soldiers, near the Abyei area.

Yohana Akol, the Abyei Minister of Information, told Eye Radio that the affected group, mostly women and children, is currently sheltering at the UNISFA base in Abyei.

“In general, as a result of the recent events, as we informed you in the previous period, there are families and isolated citizens from the families of the withdrawing force who are currently at the headquarters of the United Nations Support Mission in South Sudan (UNISFA), their number is 79 individuals consisting of children and women,” he said.

“We, as the Abyei administration, will facilitate their desires and transportation because the distances are long and there are no means of movement. Through the administrator, we will provide means of transportation to take them to their various destinations,” he added.

Akol said the families will be allowed to return to Athony, Amiet, Aneet, or even cross into Unity State, depending on their preferences.

Clashes broke out five days ago between rival factions within the VIP Protection Unit, which was part of the 2018 peace agreement to protect senior government officials.

The situation in Abyei is reported to be calm, and arrangements for relocating the families are ongoing.

