ECSS education marks 20th anniversary, commits to inclusive education, self-sustainability

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Education and Training Department of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan (ECSS) marked its 20th anniversary in Juba on Friday, October 10, with a commitment to inclusive education and self-sustainability

The event, attended by church leaders, partners, government officials, UN representatives, and hundreds of students, served to reflect on two decades of impact in education, health, and community development while laying out a bold vision for the future.

Shift to Sustainable Investment

In his keynote address, The Most Rev. Dr. Justin Badi Arama, Primate and Archbishop of the ECSS, praised the department’s efforts in expanding access to education and social services nationwide.

He emphasized the Church’s strategic shift toward self-reliance.

“ECS is now embarking on income-generating activities to be able to sustain its programs and institutions,” the Archbishop stated.

“I’m sure in the next 20 years, ECS will be able to stand on its own and support and sustain all its programs.”

He announced that new investments are already underway, citing the ECSS Business Center and Guest House.

Archbishop Badi also shared plans to establish a central health facility at the provincial secretariat to coordinate and enhance the thirteen functioning church-run health centers across the country.

The Archbishop called for continued collaboration with the Ministry of Education and appealed to parents to ensure the care and education of all children, including orphans and those living on the streets.

From Humble Beginnings to National Impact

Dr. Lubari Stephen Elioba, Managing Director of the Department, reflected on the remarkable growth of the Education and Training Department since its inception in 2005.

“We started as a small office with just one table, and today we manage over 200 primary schools across South Sudan, serving nearly 69,000 learners,” he said.

Dr. Lubari highlighted the department’s commitment to inclusive education, noting that it now oversees 25 specialized schools catering to more than 5,000 pupils, including children with disabilities who benefit from the Church’s community-based rehabilitation program.

Partners Commend Focus on Inclusion

Speaking on behalf of development partners, Mr. Gerrit de Vries from Liliane Fonds and Miva—two Netherlands-based organizations—offered his heartfelt congratulations on the milestone.

“You are making difference, providing support in the realms of inclusive education, health, sustainable livelihood, and protection. And it is not only that. You are also focusing on inclusion, inclusion of the most vulnerable in society, such as people with disabilities,” Mr. de Vries said.

He praised the ECSS’s endurance despite insecurity and conflict, highlighting its central role in the Building Inclusive Networks (BIN) program, which unites ten partner organizations.

Government Pledges Continued Partnership

Mr. John Sebit Andrea Lado, Director General for Teacher Development and Management Services at the Ministry of General Education and Instruction, congratulated the ECSS for its long-standing commitment to the nation’s education sector.

“I congratulate the Department of Education and Training under the ECSS for the long journey that they have gone on in the last 20 years, and I wish them continuity,” Mr. Sebit said.

He acknowledged the Church as a key partner in government initiatives such as Continuous Professional Development (CPD) and in-service teacher training, stating, “The Church is supplementing government efforts, and this partnership should continue for generations to come.”

The celebration concluded with cultural performances by schoolchildren, reaffirming the Church’s dedication to an inclusive future where every child in South Sudan, regardless of ability or background, can learn, grow, and thrive.

