“They demand over SSP 250,000 for Bail” – Gumbo residents accuse security of extortion

Some residents of Gumbo Shirikat have accused security personnel of extortion during an ongoing crackdown on teenage gang activities in the area.

Several residents told Eye Radio that security operatives have been carrying out random arrests, rounding up people at their homes, on the roads, or even in football viewing centers.

“The pressing issues we face as residents of Gumbo are quite serious. Once someone is arrested, law enforcement agencies often demand a payment of SSP 100,000 and the purchase of two plastic chairs, which are required as part of the bail process,” said one resident who preferred not be named for fear of reprisal.

They allege that after the arrests, security personnel demand payments of up to 160,000 SSP or the purchase of two plastic chairs before releasing those found not to be part of the gangs.

Residents say those who fail to pay remain in detention for a long time without charge.

“This creates a significant obstacle, as acquiring two chairs’ costs around SSP 80,000 each, totalling SSP 160,000, and adding the SSP 100,000 bail fee brings the total to over SSP 250,000. Many civilians find it difficult to gather such funds.

“Most arrests occur unexpectedly, often along the roadside while individuals are heading home, or at public places like sports centers,” said another source.

“Once detained, individuals are typically not released easily; instead, there are threats and pressure on their families to pay the demanded amounts. The primary goal of these demands is financial gain without payment, release is unlikely.”

