29th September 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Crime and law | National News | News   |   “They demand over SSP 250,000 for Bail” – Gumbo residents accuse security of extortion

“They demand over SSP 250,000 for Bail” – Gumbo residents accuse security of extortion

Authors: Michael Daniel | Elsheikh Chol Ajeing | Published: 52 minutes ago

Part of the market in Gumbo-Sherikat -Courtesy image

Some residents of Gumbo Shirikat have accused security personnel of extortion during an ongoing crackdown on teenage gang activities in the area.

Several residents told Eye Radio that security operatives have been carrying out random arrests, rounding up people at their homes, on the roads, or even in football viewing centers.

“The pressing issues we face as residents of Gumbo are quite serious. Once someone is arrested, law enforcement agencies often demand a payment of SSP 100,000 and the purchase of two plastic chairs, which are required as part of the bail process,” said one resident who preferred not be named for fear of reprisal.

They allege that after the arrests, security personnel demand payments of up to 160,000 SSP or the purchase of two plastic chairs before releasing those found not to be part of the gangs.

Residents say those who fail to pay remain in detention for a long time without charge.

“This creates a significant obstacle, as acquiring two chairs’ costs around SSP 80,000 each, totalling SSP 160,000, and adding the SSP 100,000 bail fee brings the total to over SSP 250,000. Many civilians find it difficult to gather such funds.

“Most arrests occur unexpectedly, often along the roadside while individuals are heading home, or at public places like sports centers,” said another source.

“Once detained, individuals are typically not released easily; instead, there are threats and pressure on their families to pay the demanded amounts. The primary goal of these demands is financial gain without payment, release is unlikely.”

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Who’s Who: The legal teams in the Dr. Riek Machar trial 1

Who’s Who: The legal teams in the Dr. Riek Machar trial

Published September 22, 2025

Uganda seizes Dr. Garang’s personal archives at Entebbe 2

Uganda seizes Dr. Garang’s personal archives at Entebbe

Published 18 hours ago

Why Machar’s lawyer objected in court 3

Why Machar’s lawyer objected in court

Published September 22, 2025

Ministry of Finance confirms September salaries paid on time 4

Ministry of Finance confirms September salaries paid on time

Published September 24, 2025

Judge affirms open trial for Riek Machar as journalists denied access 5

Judge affirms open trial for Riek Machar as journalists denied access

Published September 22, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

“They demand over SSP 250,000 for Bail” – Gumbo residents accuse security of extortion

Published 52 minutes ago

Hundreds flee Tambura, seek refuge in Ezo County amid renewed tension

Published 1 hour ago

Uganda seizes Dr. Garang’s personal archives at Entebbe

Published 18 hours ago

Watoto Church launches Marathon to empower 250 mothers in Juba

Published 18 hours ago

Lukudu: Five abducted Lokiliri children identified, suspects arrested in Pibor

Published 19 hours ago

Family of Deputy Speaker Mary Ayen mourns the loss of their daughter

Published September 27, 2025

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th September 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.