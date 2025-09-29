29th September 2025

Special Court bars two Machar defense lawyers on licensing grounds

Special Court bars two Machar defense lawyers on licensing grounds

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 6 hours ago

FROM LEFT: Advocates Deng John Deng and Warnyang Kiir Warnyang members of Riek Machar’s defense team - courtesy

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The Special Court presiding over the high-profile trial of suspended First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and co-accused has disqualified two members of the defense team after ruling their licenses had expired.

In the fourth session of the trial held on Monday, September 29, presiding judge Dr. James Alala announced that the lawyers, Wernyang Kiir Wernyang and Deng John, will only be allowed to rejoin the defense team once their licenses with the Bar Association are formally renewed.

The ruling immediately reduces the defense team, led by Dr. Geri Raimondo Legge, to four lawyers.

The Special Court resumed proceedings this morning following a scheduled break since last Wednesday.

The adjournment was implemented to allow both parties time to prepare written submissions, enable the court to review documentation, and reduce security and traffic disruptions for the public.

Dr. Machar and his co-accused face serious charges, including treason, murder, and crimes against humanity, all linked to deadly clashes that occurred in Nasir County, Upper Nile State.

