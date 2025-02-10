Sudan junta to form new govt, appoint civilian prime minister

The Sudanese junta under Gen. Abdel Fattah Al Burhan has unveiled plans to hold a national dialogue and form a new transitional government ahead of elections.

The announcement was made after the army regained control of areas in Sennar, Al-Jazirah, and much of Khartoum and Um Ruwaba in North Kordofan. The gains mean the army effectively control all supply routes in the country, except for those in Darfur and West Kordofan.

In a statement, Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs outlined a roadmap to end the civil war that has displaced millions of people and killed tens of thousands.

In a press statement seen by Eye Radio, the Port Sudan-based foreign ministry said it was launching “an all inclusive dialogue” in which all political and social components of the country will participate.

“The roadmap includes forming a cabinet from independent technocrats to resume the task of transitional period and assist the state in overcoming the repercussions of the war,” the statement said.

It revealed that a civilian prime minister will be nominated to lead the executive branch of the state “without interference.”

The statement further announced the introduction of “necessary amendments to the constitutional document, which will be endorsed by national and societal forces.

The foreign ministry called on the international community to support the proposed roadmap, claiming it represents a national consensus for restoring peace and stability in the country.

The conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) under Gen. al-Burhan and RSF of General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, erupted in April 15, 2023, and has triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

The United States government has imposed sanctions on the head of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council Gen. al-Burhan, accusing him of prioritizing war over negotiations to bring an end to the conflict.

His archenemy Gen. Dagalo has also been sanctioned by the US government.

Sudan first appointed a civilian prime minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdok in 2019 after Sudan’s former president Omer Al Bashir was deposed in a civilian uprising. But he resigned two years later after thousands marched to the streets of Khartoum and called for a return to full civilian rule following an agreement he made to share power with the army.

