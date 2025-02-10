10th February 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Politics   |   President Kiir sacks vice presidents Igga, Abdelbagi in massive reshuffle

President Kiir sacks vice presidents Igga, Abdelbagi in massive reshuffle

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 3 hours ago

President Salva Kiir| (Photo: Office of the President.)

President Salva Kiir has fired top government officials including vice presidents Hussein Abdelbagi and Dr. James Wani Igga in relentless decrees read on state-owned television SSBC on Monday evening.

Kiir replaced Abdelbagi with Josephine Lagu, who was first relieved as Minister of Agriculture and Food Security. Abdelbagi is the new Minister of Agriculture.

He also appointed Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel as Vice President for Economic Cluster in the place of Dr. Igga, who is appointed SPLM Secretary General.

Meanwhile, Director General of National Security Service’s Internal Security Bureau Gen. Akec Tong Aleu, who had only served for a few months, is also kicked out – with Charles Chiech Mayor acting in his place.

The president further relieved Tut Gatluak Manime as special envoy and appointed him South Sudan Ambassador to Kuwait.

The president also sacked Western Equatoria Governor Alfred Futuyo Karaba and National Minister of Health Yolanda Awel without a replacements.

Kiir initiated the mass reshuffle a day after he returned from a week-long trip to the United Arab Emirates where he held bilateral talks with the Gulf Kingdom’s leaders.

 

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Juba schools see low enrollment rate on reopening weeks 1

Juba schools see low enrollment rate on reopening weeks

Published February 7, 2025

Gen. Gatwech to become deputy Commander-in-Chief in new deal 2

Gen. Gatwech to become deputy Commander-in-Chief in new deal

Published February 5, 2025

South Sudan declares Mpox outbreak 3

South Sudan declares Mpox outbreak

Published February 7, 2025

Juba condemns Sudanese general’s claim that RSF are 65% South Sudanese 4

Juba condemns Sudanese general’s claim that RSF are 65% South Sudanese

Published February 4, 2025

CES government directs land minister to show allotted plots to owners 5

CES government directs land minister to show allotted plots to owners

Published February 6, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

President Kiir sacks vice presidents Igga, Abdelbagi in massive reshuffle

Published 3 hours ago

Sudan junta to form new govt, appoint civilian prime minister

Published 7 hours ago

January 2025 breaks heat record as climate change ‘overwhelms’ La Niña’s cooling

Published 8 hours ago

OPINION: World Radio Day 2025; A look at South Sudan’s media landscape

Published 9 hours ago

Norwegian charity launches $26-million development plan in South Sudan

Published 9 hours ago

On World Radio Day 2025, UNESCO urges media to prioritize climate-focused coverage

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th February 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.