President Kiir sacks vice presidents Igga, Abdelbagi in massive reshuffle

President Salva Kiir has fired top government officials including vice presidents Hussein Abdelbagi and Dr. James Wani Igga in relentless decrees read on state-owned television SSBC on Monday evening.

Kiir replaced Abdelbagi with Josephine Lagu, who was first relieved as Minister of Agriculture and Food Security. Abdelbagi is the new Minister of Agriculture.

He also appointed Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel as Vice President for Economic Cluster in the place of Dr. Igga, who is appointed SPLM Secretary General.

Meanwhile, Director General of National Security Service’s Internal Security Bureau Gen. Akec Tong Aleu, who had only served for a few months, is also kicked out – with Charles Chiech Mayor acting in his place.

The president further relieved Tut Gatluak Manime as special envoy and appointed him South Sudan Ambassador to Kuwait.

The president also sacked Western Equatoria Governor Alfred Futuyo Karaba and National Minister of Health Yolanda Awel without a replacements.

Kiir initiated the mass reshuffle a day after he returned from a week-long trip to the United Arab Emirates where he held bilateral talks with the Gulf Kingdom’s leaders.

