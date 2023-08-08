Uganda poultry farmers allegedly using HIV drug to fatten animals

A study conducted by Makerere University’s Department of Pharmacy and School of Biomedical Sciences in Uganda has uncovered an alleged trend in the use of an HIV drug known as antiretroviral (ARV) in poultry and pig farming.

The report said the misuse of ARV drugs in chicken and pig farming contributes to drug resistance among people living with HIV and are on ARV treatment.

The research said that the drugs, designed to treat individuals battling HIV/Aids, are being illicitly mixed with animal feeds by unscrupulous farmers seeking to increase the weight of their products.

The study indicates that 33.3% of chicken tissue and 50% of pig meat from Kampala and Lira markets contain ARV residues, revealing a deeply concerning and widespread practice.

While ARVs are medications with known side effects and interactions, their presence in food, raises serious health concerns, according to an editorial opinion by Uganda’s online news agency Observer.

“The intentional adulteration of animal feeds distorts the natural growth cycles of the livestock, leading to early market readiness but potentially compromising the quality and safety of the meat, says Observer.

“It is disheartening to see the chairperson of the Poultry Association of Uganda dismissing these studies. Instead of acknowledging the severity of the issue, the association should take a proactive approach in addressing this grave problem that puts the health of Ugandans at risk,” the newspaper editorial notes further.

It further urges the ministries of Agriculture, Health, Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS), the Pharmaceutical Society of Uganda, and the National Drug Authority are urged to ensure that the industry standards are upheld.

The Poultry Association of Uganda had written to Makerere University researchers to conduct a thorough investigation into the poultry sector to understand the extent at which ARVs are being used in poultry farming, reports New Vision newspaper.