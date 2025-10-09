SSRA, NCA sign six-year revenue digitization deal with Ensoft

The South Sudan Revenue Authority (SSRA), in partnership with the National Communication Authority (NCA), has signed a six-year agreement with Ensoft, a global provider of digital assurance systems, to enhance transparency and efficiency in tax collection.

The deal, finalized on Wednesday in Juba, will see Ensoft implement and operate a resilient digital platform aimed at increasing government revenue and providing real-time visibility of collections.

Commissioner-General of SSRA, Simon Akuei Deng, signed the agreement on behalf of the government. The Vice President of Ensoft signed on behalf of the company, while the Director-General of NCA also signed, as the authority will host and oversee the system.

Speaking to SSBC after the signing, Simon Akuei Deng described the deal as a major step forward for South Sudan’s revenue infrastructure.

“These are milestones that we have achieved, and all this is done for the interest of the Republic of South Sudan—to increase the revenues for the government,” Deng said.

He explained that the system is already being used in several countries around the world and is proven to reduce disputes by providing accurate, transparent data on revenue collection.

“We are grateful that this system is going to give us the visibility of what is supposed to be seen—how much—without a dispute. Most countries are using it to boost their revenues, not only the Republic of South Sudan,” he added.

Under the agreement, Ensoft will receive 3.56 percent of all revenue collected through the system, with the remaining 96.44 percent going to the government—represented by SSRA and NCA.

Deng also clarified that the deal is structured under a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model, meaning Ensoft will fully transfer the system to the government after six years.

“We have agreed on a percentage of 3.56 that will be paid to Ensoft, and the rest of the percentages will go to the government of South Sudan,” he said. “There is no fixed contract value in the agreement; the fees will only be deducted according to the percentage we have agreed on.”

The new system is expected to play a critical role in enhancing accountability and boosting domestic revenue mobilization in a country working to strengthen its financial institutions.

The implementation phase is set to begin immediately, with NCA responsible for hosting and overseeing the system’s rollout.

