9th October 2025

Listen Live

South Sudanese young women urged to step into active political roles

Author: Irene Yangi Jackson | Published: 51 minutes ago

Presidential Envoy Adut Salva Kiir officiated the event drawing young |women|Courtesy|Office of Senior Presidential Enovy on Special Programs

A civil society activist is urging South Sudanese women to break free from symbolic political roles and take on active leadership positions in decision-making processes ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The call was made during an event held yesterday in Juba, aimed at empowering young female leaders under the “Raising Civil Voices” program, an initiative funded by the European Union and implemented by Friedrich Ebert Stiftung.

Alimure Ali Awda, Program Manager for Friedrich Ebert Stiftung said that real political participation requires more than token representation.

“We are encouraging the young women in South Sudan to be politics-friendly,” Awda said.

“We are urging women to join political parties and specialized training to become real politicians equipped with necessary skills. It’s crucial for women to ensure they are equipped for genuine engagement and leadership roles, rather than merely occupying ceremonial positions.”

The program targets young women between the ages of 18 and 32 who are involved in political parties, youth associations, or other political activities.

Participants receive practical training, observe parliamentary debates, and engage with the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus to better understand the workings of government.

Deputy Chairperson of the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus, Yar Deng, delivered the keynote address, while Senior Presidential Envoy on Special Program, Adut Kiir, also attended the event, signaling high-level support for the initiative.

Awda revealed that another batch of young women will undergo training before the current funding cycle ends.

He expressed hope that the program would receive further support to continue its work.

In a powerful address, Dr. Issa Muzamil, Chairperson of the National Patriotic Party, challenged women to aim beyond the constitutionally mandated 35% quota for female representation in government.

“There’s no limitation about 35%. We want women to take more than 50%,” Dr. Muzamil said. “South Sudan is opening itself to democracy. We should leave this behaviour that ‘I will join politics when I’m 40 or 50 years.’ Politics can be part of your daily life.”

He urged women to recognize their power as voters and leaders, especially as the country moves closer to its long-anticipated elections.

“Please, fight for your rights. You people are the majority,” he added, stressing that women are a critical force in shaping South Sudan’s democratic future.

9th October 2025

