South Africa’s DP meets VP Nyandeng, backs peace agreement

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – South Africa’s Deputy President, Paul Mashatile, reaffirmed his country’s commitment to the Revitalized Peace Agreement during a meeting with Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng de Mabior in Juba on Thursday, October 9, 2025.

Mashatile, who arrived as a Presidential Special Envoy on a two-day working visit on Wednesday, October 8, aims to reinforce regional backing for South Sudan’s fragile peace process.

In an official statement, the Deputy President reiterated Pretoria’s steadfast commitment to supporting the implementation of the R-ARCSS.

Vice President Nyandeng de Mabior welcomed the delegation and expressed profound gratitude for South Africa’s critical, long-standing role in stability.

She urged the Special Envoy to ensure continued engagement from Pretoria, emphasizing that regional support is vital to stabilizing the political environment and guaranteeing the R-ARCSS moves forward as planned amid rising domestic tensions.